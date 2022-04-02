From Business Development to Social Media Marketing, List of Bengaluru-Based Internships to Apply For This Week

Indulging in internships is a great way to get industry exposure before you bag your first job. It not only helps in gaining knowledge but also adds value and relevant experience on your CV. So, here is the list of Bengaluru-based internships that you can apply to this week and can get a chance to earn a stipend, as well.

Research Assistance internship at Indian Institute of Science

The Indian Institute of Science is hiring candidates for a six-month research assistance (Truck simulator game software & vehicle dynamics) internship. The day-to-day responsibilities include assisting in R&D based industry-collaborated project in the lab, working on a truck simulator game software ETS2 and documenting the required work. The skills required to apply are Blender 3D, C Programming, and Unity 3D, among others. The stipend offered is Rs 25,000 per month. Candidates can apply online through Internshala last by April 15.

Business Development (Sales) internship at Platos

Advertisement

Platos has invited applications for a three-month business development internship in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. The selected candidates will be tasked with strategising and approaching vetted clients through calls and mails, researching and scheduling meetings with prospective clients and filing daily reports among others. Candidates can draw a stipend of up to Rs 22,000 per month. One can also get a salary of up to Rs 6 lakh per annum on successful conversion to a permanent employee. The last date to apply through Internshala is April 15.

Human Resources internship at AdamsCreation

Design agency AdamsCreation is hiring candidates for a thee-month human resources internship. Selected interns will be required to meet the hiring needs of the company, manage and support HR operations. The stipend offered is Rs 10,000 per month. Candidates can apply through Internshala last by April 15.

Social Media Marketing internship at Bione Ventures

Bione Ventures Private Limited is hiring interns for a six-month social media marketing internship in multiple locations. The responsibilities during the internship include working on social media marketing and digital presence, managing engagement on the company’s Telegram group and writing paragraph of content among others. Candidates can draw a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. The last date to apply though Internshala is April 15.

Image editing internship at Merrakish Enterprises

Advertisement

Merrakish Enterprises Private Limited has invited applications for a one-month image editing internship. The opportunity is being offered in multiple locations including Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai among others. Responsibilities include handling image retouching for e-commerce catalog, managing photo edits for all raw shoot photos and ensuring quick delivery with refined and good quality. Candidates can draw a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month. The last date to apply for the internship is April 15.

Twitter marketing lead internship at Leaf Studios

Advertisement

Leaf Studios is hiring interns for a two-month for its Twitter marketing lead internship. Selected candidates will be tasked with planning and executing engaging Twitter campaigns, managing and growing the Twitter community and organising giveaways and other events on Twitter. The stipend offered is up to Rs 20,000 per month. Candidates can apply online through Internshala till April 15.

Architecture (Landscaping) internship at Your Green Canvas

Your Green Canvas has invited applications for a six-month architecture internship. The day-to-day responsibilities include performing all phases of architectural work including planning, designing, and overseeing the construction, among others. Applying candidates must have knowledge of Blender 3D, Microsoft Visio, Sketch, and 3ds Max. The stipend offered for the role is Rs 10,000 per month. The last date to apply through Internshala is April 15.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.