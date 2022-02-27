From CA to Accounts, List of Internships for Commerce Students to Apply for This Week

A good internship can be the perfect launchpad for any students’ career. Internships allow you to pick up important professional skills while getting firsthand experience of a formal work structure. Now, if you are a commerce student pursuing a BCom, BBA or any other undergraduate degree course, narrowing down the exact field of work can be a tough choice to make. That’s where internships come in handy. Here’s a list of internships that commerce students can pursue:

CA/ICWA Traineeship Internship at CEAT Limited

Candidates having relevant skills and interests can apply for the internship. The 6-month internship application process will complete on March 8. Interested students can apply at Internshala. Selected candidates will get Rs 10000 per month as stipend. The day-to-day responsibilities include supporting accounts and finance team in their day-to-day operations, handling MIS and accounting and ensuring adherence to statutory compliance.

Finance Internship at Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited

The 3-month internship at Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited registration process will conclude on March 4 at the official website of Internshala. Those with relevant skills and interests can apply. The stipend is Rs 5000 per month. Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include working on data entry, assisting team with day-to-day financing and accounting activities, working on various reports during the course of audits and working on Tally.

Accounts Internship at Bagzone Lifestyles Private Limited

Candidates having relevant skills and interests can apply for the 6-month internship via Internshala. They must have knowledge of MS Excel. Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include follow-up with the customer for collections within the agreed timelines, work on the settlement and verification of customer claims by issuing DN/CN, work closely with the warehouse to ensure dispatches/accounting of customer RTVs and check POD for sale and work on customer ledger reconciliation on a quarterly basis. They will also have to prepare debtors aging report, coordinate with channel partners like department stores and e-commerce for credit note settlements and work on margin calculations. The Mumbai-based internship will give a stipend of Rs 10000.

Finance & Accounting Internship at Rentkar-Switch To Share

Candidates selected for the three month internship will have to manage daily finances, work on auditing, and prepare accounts balance sheets, manage compliances, certifications and filing of taxes and create P&L and balance sheet. The last date to apply for the Mumbai-based is March 13 at Internshala. Candidates will get a stipend ranging from Rs 8000 to Rs 10000.

