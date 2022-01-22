From Carnatic Music Geniuses to an Innovator for Parkinson’s Patients, Episode 2 Of #BYJUSYoungGenius2 Is A Must-Watch

Last week, BYJUS Young Genius 2 got off to a flying start with stories about Tajamul Islam, a 14-year-old two-time World Kickboxing Champion, and Harmanjot Singh, an affable 14-year-old Olympiad and award-winning app developer.

This week, we have incredible stories from two different parts of the country – Bengaluru and Pune – about people who are making a difference in multiple ways with their prowess. After all, that’s what #BYJUSYoungGenius 2 is all about: showcasing child prodigies and inspiring India’s youth to pursue their own dreams and goals.

Advertisement

>Meet Rahul Vellal & Siri Girish – Carnatic Music Prodigies

Let’s take a look at child geniuses featuring this week, beginning with Rahul Vellal, a 14-year-old Carnatic Music prodigy who began performing on stage at the age of six and a half yrs. Not only that, but at the age of two and a half, he could perfectly repeat all of the songs played at home.

Vellal has performed in six languages to date: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati. In his own words, improvisation is the heart and beauty of Carnatic music, a life philosophy that the young genius has followed from the start.

Vellal has a long list of awards and recognitions to his name after a decade of practise. He received the Shanmukhananda M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship 2018 for Carnatic Vocal (2018-2020), collaborated with prolific music composer Kuldeep M Pai in a music video, and even sang for Disney’s animated film “The Lion King" (Telugu Edition) by lending his voice for the lead character Simba.

Vellal, on the other hand, shows no signs of slowing down. He aspires to continue singing Carnatic music and performing it all over the world. We bow our heads in awe of his immense talent and unwavering devotion to this traditional music form, just as guest Shankar Mahadevan did in the episode.

Advertisement

When 14-year-old Siri Girish from Bengaluru appeared and sang her new raga Namoveenapaani, Mahadevan was blown away. She set a new record for being the youngest girl to create her own Carnatic raga.

Our favourite part was when they started singing Vande Mataram together and everything except their voices faded out, forcing us to sing along. If nothing else, you should watch the episode for this specific moment.

Advertisement

>Get Hand In Glove With Jui Keskar’s Innovation For Parkinson’s

When her uncle began showing symptoms and was later diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, young Jui Keskar became determined to do something for him. Her innovation came in the form of the JTremor-3D device, which helps to measure tremors in Parkinson’s patients and sends the data to the doctors so that the patient can be treated effectively.

Advertisement

The 15-year-old from Pune has won numerous awards for her device, including the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Award for Innovation and Creativity in 2020 and the Shanghai Youth Science Education Fair’s Special award – Science Seed Award at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, USA 2021. Not only that, but the Parkinson’s Association has invited her to speak to patients and doctors about the disease.

Before launching a commercial version of the JTremor-3D device to help Parkinson’s patients all over the world, Keskar is currently looking for ways to further reduce the device’s cost and work on legal issues.

Advertisement

This kind of problem-solving mindset, as well as faith in one’s own abilities and talent, is what makes these young geniuses who they are, and why they are admired by so many people. We’re only on Episode 2, but the level of achievements and prowess on display so far has been incredible.

Make sure to catch Episode 2 of BYJU’S Young Genius Season 2 as soon as it airs on the Network 18 platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.