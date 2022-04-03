From CBSE Board Exams to NEET Notification: Major Academic Events in April

This month, several important academic events are scheduled to be announced. This includes the registration process for the first-ever single college entrance exam — CUET to the commencement of the CBSE board exams for over 30 lakh students as well the national-level engineering entrance exam — JEE Main. Let’s take a look at the top education news slated to be announced in April:

First-ever CUET admissions: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the registration process for the first-ever Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. It was scheduled to begin on April 2 but the same has now been deferred to April 6. The entrance to central universities such as JNU, DU will be conducted in the first and second week of July.

JEE Main admit card: The admit card for the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be out in the third week of April. The first session of the engineering entrance exam is slated to be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1, 4. The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions this year. The registrations for the first session will end on April 5. Thereafter, the second session application process will begin. Session 2 will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 29.

Madhya Pradesh board result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the results of classes 10 and 12 by April-end or May first week. The evaluation process for the board exams, which concluded on March 12, began early in March. The results were to be released earlier but the delay has been due to the errors in the question papers. The MP board found that there were a few wrong questions in the six subject papers of both classes. Most of the errors were in the class 10 maths paper and class 12 chemistry paper. The board has decided to give grace marks to these papers.

CISCE board exams: The CISCE board exams will commence on April 26 and conclude on June 13. The semester 2 exams will be held for a duration of 1.5 hours. Students will get 10 minutes for reading the question paper. The question paper will be made available at 1:50 pm to the students on the day of the exam.

CBSE board exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 class 10 and class 12 board exams commence on April 26. For both classes, the exams will begin at 10:30 am and 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students. It will be conducted on the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus. The first half of the syllabus has been covered during the term 1 exams held last year in November-December. The term 2 exams will be held in a subjective mode. The final result will be a combination of both term 1 results, term 2 marks, practicals, and internal assessments.

NEET 2022 notification: The National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) 2022 applications are scheduled to begin in the first week of April as per the earlier notification of NTA. However, the exact date is not known. Now, with the postponement of the CUET 2022, it is likely that NEET 2022 registration window will open after April 6. The medical entrance is likely to be held on July 17.

