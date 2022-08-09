From CBSE to UP Board: Will 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 be Held on Full Syllabus?

Class 10 and class 12 board exams will be beginning in February. The academic session for board exams 2023 has already begun. After two years of the covid-19-led pandemic, this year, classes are being held in offline mode. With the reopening of schools, the curriculum too will be revised. After offering syllabus cuts, many boards are returning to 100% syllabus. Let’s take a look at what the next academic year looks like:

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023, onwards. It will not be divided into two terms but just one final exam. The board has also revised the syllabus. After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years, CBSE will go back to ‘rationalised’ syllabus. The board will rationalize the syllabus once again with help of experts, it said.

CISCE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also rolled back its earlier decision over two board exams format. The ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 will be held once a year. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023," reads the official notice. The exact syllabus details is yet to be released.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be holding board exams in a new format from the current academic year. The final exams for the upcoming year will be held in offline mode in March. Prior to the finals, schools have been asked to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on syllabus taught till September. The pre-boards will be held from February 1 to 15 for class 10 and 12. Based on the result of half-yearly and pre-board exams, the schools assess students performance and offer extra classes to ensure focused preparation for the final board exams, said UPMSP. The exact syllabus details are yet to be out. The exam pattern this year, however, will be different. The question papers will be divided into two parts — multiple choice questions (MCQs) and subjective questions.

West Bengal: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will hold the HS or class 12 exams from March 14 to March 27. The board has further announced that unlike last year, in 2023, exams will be conducted based on the full syllabus. WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said, “In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centers and not in home venues which were the same this year." The board exams for class 10 or Madhyamik is yet to be announced.

Gujarat: The Gujarat board has released the academic calendar for 2023 which states the 10th, 12th exams will be held from March 14 to 31. The GSHSEB has said the exams will be held on full syllabus unlike last year when the syllabus was reduced by 30 to 35 per cent. The board is yet to release the exam datesheet, which will likely be done days before the exams begin.

Meanwhile, the Bihar board has begun the registrations for the matric exam but is yet to announce the syllabus. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh too are yet to announce the syllabus and board exam pattern for the next academic year. It will likely be announced soon.

