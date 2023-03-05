Every individual finds it difficult to find a job that fits their skill set and this is an undeniably stressful and time-consuming task. To make it simpler for people who are currently looking out for work opportunities that match their profiles, we’ve compiled a list of organisations that are presently mass recruiting for a variety of posts.

From BSF to the Central Bank of India, here is a list of jobs to apply for this week:

BSF RECRUITMENT FOR 1284 CONSTABLE (TRADESMAN) POSTS

Advertisement

The Border Security Force (BSF) is seeking applicants for 1284 constable (tradesman) positions, of which 1220 posts are dedicated to men and 64 to women candidates. Candidates have till March 27 to submit their applications. Those candidates who are chosen after all selection rounds would receive compensation at level 3 of the pay scale, which will offer them a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 - Rs 69,100. Any added benefits as per ordered by the central government would also be granted.

UPPSC RECRUITMENT FOR 173 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission UPPSC is looking for candidates to fill 173 vacancies for the combined state/upper subordinate services examination. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements must pay the exam fee by April 3 and must apply by April 6. The preliminary exam for the UPPSC is scheduled for May 14.

Advertisement

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA RECRUITMENT FOR 147 MANAGER POSTS

The Central Bank of India is hiring to fill 147 managerial posts starting with 75 posts for managers, 36 for senior managers, 13 for chief managers, 12 for assistant managers, and so on. The registration fee for general category aspirants is Rs 850 while SC/ST//PwBD and women candidates have been exempted from the fee. Interested candidates can apply for these positions until March 15.

Advertisement

DU MAITREYI COLLEGE RECRUITMENT FOR 109 ASSISTANT PROFESSOR POSTS

The University of Delhi’s Maitreyi College is looking for candidates to fill 109 Assistant Professor posts across 17 departments. Candidates applying for the Assistant Professor post must have a Master’s degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks from a recognised Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University. Additionally, they must have passed the National Eligibility Test (NET).

UPSC EPFO RECRUITMENT FOR 577 VACANCIES

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is recruiting for 577 vacancies with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). 115 of these vacancies are for the assistant provident fund commissioner post while 418 of them are for the post of enforcement officer/accounts officer. Applications for these positions must be submitted by 6 PM on March 17.

Read all the Latest Education News here