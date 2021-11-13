From Communication to Computer Programming: List of Top Skills for College Students

From teenagers to seniors, online space has converted almost anyone and everyone into a learner. People from all across the world have invested in online courses to become job-ready and improve their prospects in a challenging labour market, especially post the pandemic. There is also a growing number of college-going students who are getting ready for the job market ahead in time.

Despite data science and artificial intelligence being the prominent buzzwords, Coursera Impact Report 2021 reveals that communication is the top required skill when it comes to business-oriented jobs, for technology roles, students are required to have knowledge about computer programming to be job-ready.

While data science which has been one of the most sought-after career choices since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak requires candidates to know all about probability and statistics.

Here are the top five skills from business, technology, and data science as per the report finding published by the edtech company:

Business

— Communication

— Leadership and Management

— Entrepreneurship

— Business Analysis

— Finance

Technology

— Computer Programming

— Theoretical Computer Science

— Mathematics

— Algorithms

— Cloud Computing

Data Science

— Probability and Statistics

— Machine Learning

— Data Analysis

— Mathematics

— Data Management

The platform has a total of 92 million learners. The survey revealed that as many as 81 per cent of learners in business skills said benefitted them in their careers while 71 per cent of technology learners reported career benefits and 64 per cent of learners from data science backgrounds reported career benefits even without a bachelor’s degree.

Meanwhile, the survey also highlighted that women are pursuing online education, including STEM courses, at a much higher rate than before the pandemic hit the world. The top skills among women learners include:

— Communication

— Leadership and Management

— Probability and Statistics

— Entrepreneurship

— Computer Programming

— Business Psychology

— Business Analysis

— Data Analysis

— Machine Learning

— Marketing

Meanwhile, according to a survey by another edtech platform Great Learning, the job industry is witnessing a huge supply gap when it comes to data science talent. As many as 92 per cent of hiring managers said they have faced the shortfall while 57 per cent believe the gap between supply and demand exists only at the entry-level, however, a total of 27 per cent believe that the talent gap exists in the mid-level roles of team lead and project management.

