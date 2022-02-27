From Data Engineering to Banking, List of Latest Courses Introduced by IITs This Year

The Indian Institute of Technologys (IITs) has recently launched several long and short courses for students, faculty members as well as working professionals. Right from data engineering and cloud computing to Natural Language Processing, here is a list of the latest courses introduced by IITs this year.

IIT Madras Premier Banker Course

This banking course is available for graduates in any discipline and a passion to excel in the BFSI domain. The course will provide an in-depth understanding of banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds. It will comprise more than 240 hours of training for 4-6 months with the modules having hundreds of questions and multiple assignments to prepare students for a career in banking and financial services said the IIT.

Advertisement

Also read| IIIT Delhi Students Create Platform to Track Hate Speech During Elections, Say Most Hateful Tweets From UP

IIT Jodhpur PG Diploma in Data Engineering, Cloud Computing

IIT Jodhpur is offering a 12-month postgraduate diploma in data engineering and cloud computing which is designed for IT, software, and technology professionals aiming for a high-growth career in these fields. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering or science or a master’s degree in science, MCA, or a similar discipline, with a minimum of 50 per cent score/ CGPA of 5.0 on a scale of 10 and corresponding proportional requirements. They must also have 2 years of work experience. The application process is open until March 11 and its first batch is set to commence in the same month.

IIT Madras 4-month Ansys Certificate Programme

Advertisement

IIT Madras is offering an Ansys certificate programme that aims to provide an intensive online training programme on emerging technologies. The courses that are being offered are — engineering 5G Next-Gen communication system, autonomous vehicle engineering, smart mobility, and hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) engineering. The course is commencing on April 14 and will continue till August 14. The last date for registration is April 7.

IIT Roorkee Online Course in Natural Language Processing

IIT Roorkee is offering an online course in Natural Language Processing (NLP). It has been designed to master the knowledge of natural language processing with future directions and hands-on. After successful completion of the programme, a participation certificate will be provided to all candidates. Students, faculty, industry people, and foreign academics can apply for the course.

Advertisement

Read| Year Ender 2021: From Google to IBM Top 10 Professional Courses Opted by Indians This Year

IIT Kharagpur Blockchain Course

IIT Kharagpur is offering a free 12-week online course on blockchain technology and its application. Approved by the AICTE, the course will offer an introduction to the basic design principle of blockchain technology across sectors. Candidates must have a knowledge of computer networks, operating systems, cryptography and network security to enroll for the course.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.