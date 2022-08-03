From Data Science to Business Analytics, Courses Offered by IITs without JEE Score

Did you know that JEE Advanced is not the only way to grab a seat at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)? With the JEE Main 2022 results likely to be released this week, the top 2.5 lakh rank holders will be in a tug of war to crack the JEE Advanced. But there are several others to get that coveted IIT alumni status.

From Olympiads to undergraduate courses to certificate programmes, here is a list of such courses that do not require JEE Advanced score:

IIT Madras BSc in programming and data science: The institute is offering the course to students of classes 11, 12, college students, working professionals, and those taking a career break. Candidates need to, however, apply for the qualifier process and qualify it to join the course. There is no limit on the number of seats and hence anyone who qualifies can enter the programme.

Advertisement

IIT Madras’ BS in programming and data science: The BSc in programming and data science by IIT Madras, now comes with an option for a four-year BS degree. After strong demand from students, the IIT, in it BS level allows students to an 8-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes. There is no age limit for the programme. Anyone who has studied English and mathematics in class 10 are eligible to apply.

Also read| Anyone Can Study Computer Science at IIT Madras for Free, JEE Score Not Required

IIT Roorkee online executive course in business analytics: To grab a seat at this courses, JEE score is not needed. The programme is best suited for professionals with at least six years of work experience from a wide range of industries and backgrounds such as business analysts, mid to senior-level managers, C-suite executives, consultants, and business heads.

IIT Guwahati masters in liberal arts: The first batch commenced this year with around 30 students. Students can take up the course without applying for JEE Advanced. Through the course, they will learn concepts like geo- spatial analytics, digital humanities, international relations, and diplomacy, study of vernacular literature and languages, area studies, etc.

Advertisement

Olympiads: Students who clear international Olympiads can directly get admission to IITs, based on their performance in the competition. For example, IIT-Bombay had allowed candidates qualifying for the international mathematics Olympiad to apply for its BSc mathematics course directly in 2018.

Read| JEE Main Result 2022 Update: Know How to Calculate Percentile, Top Colleges

Advertisement

Short-term courses: The IITs offer several short-term courses for both students and professionals. Some of the courses include IIT Bombay’s five-month certificate programme in design thinking. Candidates who have completed graduation or diploma from any stream along with one-year work experience are eligible to apply for the course.

IIT Roorkee also offers six-month certificate course in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The course teaches skills needed to build deep learning models as well as artificial intelligence applications. The course is available on Coursera for a fee of Rs 112,500. IIT Kanpur has a online crash course in advanced excel techniques for both students and professionals. The six-week course is available for Rs 4237 and can be registered at the institute’s official portal.

IIT Madras has a 12-week course on artificial intelligence knowledge representation and reasoning which both UG and PG students can apply for. The course curriculum includes formalisms and the associated algorithms for reasoning. This course is a companion to the another programme — artificial intelligence: search methods for problem solving — and both these courses are available online at Swayam.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here