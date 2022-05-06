From Data Science to Design, IIM, IISc, IIT Offer Online Degree Courses via Coursera

Premium educational institutes across India including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, IIIT Bangalore, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have launched online courses with Coursera, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms.

The courses include include MSc in Data Science from IIIT Bangalore, executive masters in business administration at IIT Roorkee, global management program in infrastructure and global management program in operations and Supply Chain from ISB.

Other courses include six job-relevant postgraduate certificate programmes from IIT Guwahati including cloud computing applications; deep learning for computer vision; extended reality (XR); digital manufacturing; UX design & HCI; natural language processing; and robotics; mechatronics. Postgraduate certificate in machine learning for finance and postgraduate certificate in strategic supply chain management with AI from the IIT Roorkee.

The online degree courses hold more importance now because the UGC has allowed a student to pursue multiple degrees at one time and this can include both online, one online one offline, or two offline courses.

“These partnerships not only unlock a powerful opportunity to address local skill shortages and increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio, but also help catalyze the internationalization of education envisioned by the NEP. Together with our partners, we’re excited to take India’s high-value credentials to our global learner base and solve for the needs of the knowledge economy," siadRaghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.

In addition to these courses, Hero Mindmine is expected to launch programmes to help learners understand all about Insurance and the skill of selling insurance successfully. PwC India plans too will launch programmes to equip learners with knowledge in the tax domain.

Tally Education will help young graduates understand and prepare for their first job in business accounting with courses planned to span Indian Accounting Standards & Compliance, bookkeeping, reporting, and inventory management

