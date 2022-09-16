From Data Science to Electric Transportation, New Courses Offered by IITs

This year, many Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in India introduced new programmes, ranging from data science to medical physics. While certain courses do require students to pass the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced, others can be taken up by clearing class 12. Here is a list of courses introduced by IITs recently:

IIT Roorkee Launches Online Executive Course in Business Analytics

A business analytics for strategic decision-making executive programme has been introduced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Through the digital skills training company Simplilearn, the course will be made available online. Students are not required to have a JEE score in order to apply for admission to this. During the course the candidates will learn how to make data-driven business decisions as part of the course using this programme created by the professors at IIT Roorkee and presented in conjunction with Simplilearn.

IIT Guwahati’s 3 new PG Certificate Programmes

IIT Guwahati along with the Coursera is all set to launch PG Certificate programmes in Cloud Computing Applications, Deep Learning for Computer Vision and XR and UX Design and HCI. Those interested can enroll for the Certificate programme. Candidates should note that the last date for applying is September 21. As per the institute, the postgraduate certificate in Cloud Computing applications will help students to become an expert in designing, planning, and scaling Cloud implementations.

IIT MADRAS - BS IN PROGRAMMING & DATA SCIENCE

Programming and data science BS degrees are now available from IIT Madras. This course comes with an additional op four-year BS in data science and applications. Students can do an eight-month apprenticeship or a project with businesses or research organisations as part of their BS degree. Students who are presently enrolled in class 12 are also eligible to apply and be accepted into the programme. Students from any discipline may apply. No age restriction applies. Anyone who completed math and English in class 10 is qualified to apply. Due to the fact that the classes are online, there is also no regional restriction.

IIT HYDERABAD - MSC IN MEDICAL PHYSICS

A three-year Master of Science (MSc) programme in medical physics is being offered by IIT Hyderabad. The programme intends to offer education in medical physic training in the concepts and techniques of utilising physics in medicine. The programme aims to offer clinical orientation for radiation physics, clinical immersion and shadowing, industry/clinical lectures, short-term projects, and a 12-month clinical internship (in the third year). The internship is necessary to be certified.

IIT PATNA - COURSES IN COMPUTER SCIENCE, BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

Six new academic programmes that are in line with the National Education Policy are about to begin at IIT Patna (NEP-2020). The new programmes begin with three academic courses in the stream of computer science and three in the stream of business management. The three-year UG programmes are intended for class 12 graduates who have aspirations of receiving an IIT-quality education but were unsuccessful in passing JEE Advanced.

IIT MANDI - MTECH IN ELECTRIC TRANSPORTATION

A two-year MTech course in electric transportation has been launched by the IIT Mandi institute. The new course intends to introduce applicants to cutting-edge research in the fields of systems design, dissertation, and electric mobility. Students will be qualified for employment in the EV sector after the training.

IIT MADRAS - COURSES IN AL, ML, CYBER SECURITY & COMPUTER GRAPHICS

Free courses in ‘cutting edge technology’ are available from IIT Madras. Those who ex course’s top students will be qualified for employment at the Sony India Software Center. The selection of students for engineering degrees will be based on their academic performance. Students who graduated in 2020-2021 or 2021-2022 and had an overall grade point average of at least 60 per cent can apply.

Additionally, students must note that only those can apply whose parent’s annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh per year. A written entrance exam and an interview would both be required for selection. Students are eligible for a stipend offered under the training programme if they pass the evaluation with the highest score.

