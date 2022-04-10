From Delhi Development Authority to Indian Railways, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Several jobs openings have been notified for this week. Candidates can across fields can apply for jobs that suit their educational and age criteria. Right from Delhi Development Authority to Rajasthan Public Service Commission, we bring to you a list of jobs you could apply for this week.

DDA Recruitment 2022

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 378 posts of office assistant and data entry operator in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Interested candidates can apply at becil.com by April 25. While 200 posts office assistant posts are vacant, 178 are for data entry operators. Students who have cleared class 12 can apply. The selection will be done through a written test followed by a computer competency test and typing test. A candidate will have to appear for personal interaction or discussion if they clear the previous rounds. Check how to apply here.

Advertisement

Bihar BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is recruiting for 2187 posts through the graduate-level combined competitive exam 2022. The application process will begin on April 14 at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The commission has notified vacancies for the posts of secretariat assistant, planning assistant, malaria inspector, data entry operator grade-C, and auditor. Candidates must have a graduate degree to be eligible to apply. Check other details here.

RPSC Recruitment 2022

Advertisement

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for 9760 posts of senior teachers. Candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from tomorrow, April 11. The last date to submit applications is May 10. The selection will be on the basis of a written examination with a total weightage of 500 marks. The candidates must have a degree in the respective disciple to apply for the posts. Check vacancy details here.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2022

Advertisement

Eastern Railways has is hiring as many as 2972 apprentices across its various division. Eligible candidates can apply online through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railways official portal which will start on April 11 and continue till May 10. Candidates must have class 10 or its equivalent with at least 50 percent marks from a recognised board to be eligible to apply. Additionally, the candidate must also have the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT. Click here to know more.

ECIL Recruitment 2022

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited for 1625 junior technician posts. The application process has already been started and the last date for the submission of the application is April 11 at ecil.co.in. Candidates must have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of either electronics, mechanic, electrician or fitter to apply for the posts. Read on to know more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.