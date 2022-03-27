From Delhi University to Cabinet Secretariat, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Right from assistant professor posts to pilots and engineers, a variety of organisations have invited applications for several job openings. From Bihar Public Service Commission to Telangana School Education Department, here are the latest jobs to apply for this coming week:

Delhi University’s Deshbandhu College

Delhi University’s Deshbandhu College has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of assistant professors. As many as 132 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive at the college. Candidates can apply online at colrec.du.ac.in or the college website at deshbandhucollege.ac.in. Candidates to be called for interview after screening of their applications. Selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 57,700 as per 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances. Read on to know more.

Telangana TET

Telangana School Education Department has started the application process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (TS-TET 2022) from March 26. The exams will be conducted in two shifts on June 12. Paper 1 of TS TET 2022 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper-II will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5 pm. Click here to know more.

SSC MTS

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN). The last date to apply is April 30. Candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in. Applicants must be at least 10th pass and 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for the job. Paper I will be held tentatively in July this year and the paper II date will be notified later. Check other details here.

Cabinet Secretariat

The Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, has invited applications for the recruitment of trainee pilot (group ‘A’ gazetted). This recruitment drive will fill up six posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is April 29 at davp.nic.in. Candidates must have 50 per cent marks or above in class 12 or equivalent with a valid commercial pilot license or helicopter pilot commercial license from DGCA. Selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 56,100 and allowances as per CCS (RP) Rules, 2016. Know about all details here.

BPSC

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is hiring for headmaster posts in the state. Interested candidates can apply for 6421 seats through the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process will continue till March 28. The selection of the candidates will be done based on written examination only. After the written test, a merit list will be prepared based on the highest marks obtained. No interview will be conducted for the selection. Read on to know more.

IRCON

IRCON’s International Limited is recruiting for various posts of managers and engineers on a contract basis. Candidates can register themselves on March 28 and March 30 offline, at venues mentioned in the official advertisement. The selection will be on the basis of interviews that would be conducted through virtual mode. Upon successful selection, candidates will be initially appointed for a period of one year. Check the venue address and other details here.

