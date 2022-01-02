From Deloitte to APPSC, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are looking for a job change or a new job whether in the government or private sector, look no further. Right from constable jobs to engineers to medical officers to BPOs, here is a range of job openings that you can apply for this week.

CISF Recruitment

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 249 vacancies of head constables (general duty) against sports quota. Candidates can apply by April 7. The discipline against which the vacancies have been notified include athletics, boxing, basketball, gymnastics, football, hockey, handball, judo, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, volleyball, weight lifting, wrestling, taekwondo. The recruitment process includes a physical test, documentation, trial test, and proficiency test. Click here to know more.

DSSSB 2022

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Electrical, Assistant Engineer (AE) for Civil, Electrical, and Section Officer (SO) Electrical. Candidates can apply up till January 10 by visiting the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The exams are expected to be held in March 2022. As many as 871 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. Check details here.

Deloitte

Deloitte has invited graduates to work as analyst interns. Interested candidates can apply for the summer internship position at careers.deloitte.ca. The available locations for the position are Toronto and Montreal, Canada. The last date to apply is January 17 for the Toronto position and January 23 for the Montreal position. Read more here.

UKSSSC

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will begin the registrations for the posts of constable, fireman, and others from January 3 onwards at sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 16. The total number of vacancies offered is 785 for the police constable post, 291 for PAC/IRB post, and 445 for the fireman posts. Candidates will be selected through a multiple-choice written exam. Know all details here.

APPSC Recruitment 2022

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for as many as 730 posts of junior assistant and executive officers. The job seekers will be able to apply by visiting the official website of APPSC, Vijaywada on psc.ap.gov.in up till January 19. Selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 16,400 to Rs 49,870. Click here to know more.

ESIC Recruitment 2021

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced 1120 vacancies for the posts of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) on the official website at esic.nic.in up till January 31. Selected candidates will be paid between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500. Click here to know more.

Infosys

Infosys BPM Limited is hiring freshers for the post of process executive in its BPO service line. Candidates who have completed graduation in arts or science or have BTech degrees may apply for the job online at the official website at career.infosys.com using a valid email-id and phone number. Candidates with customer service (voice) skills will be preferred. Click here to check all details.

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also invited applications from freshers in Business Process Services (BPS). The profile is open for candidates with a bachelor’s degree in business, science, and arts courses. Candidates currently in the final year of their degree may also apply for the hiring at tcs.com/career by January 7. A selection test will be conducted thereafter. Know all about the job by clicking here.

