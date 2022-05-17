From Hijab to Student Getting Cardiac Arrest: Controversies During Karnataka SSLC Exams

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will delclare the state Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Students who had appeared for the class 10 exams will be able to check their results through the official websites at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

A total of 8,73,846 students had registered this year for the SSLC exams from across 15,387 schools in the state. Out of the total, 4,52,732 are male, 4,21,110 are female and four transgender candidates. The exams were held from March 28 to April 11, and the answer key was released on April 12.

Also read| SSLC Student Who Attempted Suicide for not Being Allowed to Take Boards, Tops Supplementary Exams

Advertisement

Hijab Row

The Karnataka government had said that anyone violating the HC order which banned hijab in exam centres “will face the action." Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that, “Police will naturally take action against anyone violating the government rules. I am confident that no child will give opportunity for such things." While Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier said, “Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove the hijab and write the exam."

Invigilator suspended for wearing hijab: During the exam, an invigilator, Noor Fahima was suspended for wearing hijab to the Karnataka SSLC exams. She was the invigilator at the KTSV School in Bengaluru. Hijab was banned in schools after a verdict of the satte high court, however, it was instructed for students and there were no clear instructions for teachers.

Muslim girls threaten to boycott SSLC exam: After the ruling, some Muslim girls had threatened to “boycott" the exams protesting against the ban on hijab by the Karnataka HC. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said everyone should write the exam and keep their feelings aside. “Students of all faiths should write the exam by keeping their feelings aside. Do not skip the exam for any reason," the JD(S) leader said.

Advertisement

Two students walk out of Karnataka PUC exams: Protesting against hijab ban, two Karnataka PUC 2nd or class 12 students walked out of the board exam. The two students dentified as Resham and Aliya had reached the exam centre wearing hijab. They were to take the exam at Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi where they reportedly asked the authorities to allow them to take exams wearing hijab, however, after a discussion for about 45 minutes the two were not allowed.

Advertisement

Karnataka SSLC Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Writing Exam

Advertisement

A 15-year-old student in Karnataka’s Mysuru district died of cardiac arrest while writing her class SSLC exam. The deceased, Anushri, was writing her exam at Vidyodaya high school centre in the T Narasipura town. Nearly seven minutes after beginning the exam, she suddenly collapsed inside the classroom. The staff at the exam centre immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared her dead. The deceased was a student at Government High Schools, Madapura and originally belonged to the nearby Akkur village.

Advertisement

Large Number of Students Missed Exams

More than 20,000 students were absent on the first exam and above 10000 for the remaining exams. This is the highest number in the last five sessions. The state minister for primary and secondary education, BC Nagesh had attributed the absenteeism to the private candidates. He said, “A large number of students had registered as private candidates because they thought there won’t be exams this year, too, and they would get easily promoted. Absenteeism was also high in this category." Earlier, the board had lifted the minimum 75 per cent attendance rule from this session due to which a greater number of students were allowed to sit in exams compared to previous years.

To pass the exam, students must score at least 40 out of 150 marks in theory exams and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams or 35 per cent. In 2021, all students were promoted to next class except one. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 72.79 per cent while in 2020, it was 71.80 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.