From IAF Result Delay to RRB NTPC Stage 2, List of Govt Job Vacancies Not Filled Over a Year

Whether it’s the recruitment exam for Indian Railways, Air Force or RBI (Reserve Bank Of India), preparing and cracking for a government competitive exam requires hard work, patience and perseverance. One has to compete against lakhs of aspirants to secure the coveted government jobs.

However, many times, candidates are left in the lurch when the exam conducting body fails to announce the result on time. Sometimes the results are deferred for long periods thus leaving the vacancies unfilled and making the future of candidates uncertain. Here is a list of government job vacancies that remains vacant.

Indian Air Force result delayed

The Indian Air Force has delayed the declaration of the result for STAR or Scheduled Test for Airmen Recruitment 2021 examination. The STAR 01/2021 examination was held in online mode across India on July 12 last year. The Indian Air Force conducts the exam every year to recruit airmen in group ‘X’ trades (except education instructor trade) and group ‘Y’ trades (except auto mobile technician, IAF (police), IAF (security) and musician trades).

According to the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), the delay has been caused due to administrative reasons. “Due to administrative reasons, conduct of enrollment of airmen for Intake 02/21 and declaration of result for STAR 01/2021 online examination are delayed," reads the official notice.

The results were delayed multiple times over months and the Air Force had released a notice each time on its website. The board had earlier also notified that the release of the Provisional Selection List (PSL) for Intake 02/21 was also being deferred from April 30 to May 31, 2021 due to COVID-19 situation.

UP Lekhpal PET exam high cut off

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the cut off for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021. Candidates who clear the cut off will be eligible to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Mains exam 2022.

The mains exam for Rajasva Lekhpal will be conducted on June 19 to fill a total of 8,085 vacancies. The UPSSSC had notified the recruitment process for the vacancies in January this year. The application window for the same was open from January 7 to 28.

The UP Lekhpal 2022 cut off is 62.96 per cent for general, OBC, and EWS category candidates. For SC and ST category candidates, the cut off is 61.80 per cent and 44.71 per cent, respectively. According to candidates who appeared for the exam, the cut off has been set very high.

Many candidates took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the cut off. They urged the commission to lower the cut off considering that it was an eligibility test and not the main exams.

Reportedly, a total of 13,90,305 candidates gave PET and, out of these, only 2,47,667 candidates have reportedly managed to clear the cut off and now will be appearing for the mains exam.

RRB NTPC vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) exam is held in two stages to recruit 12th pass and graduate candidates for various posts. The stage 1 or CBT-1 exam was held in seven phases between December 28, 2020 and July 15, 2021. The stage 2 or CBT-2 exam was held on May 9 and 10 this year. The exam was conducted to recruit 35,281 vacant posts as notified by the board.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates appeared for the CBT-1 exam whose revised result was announced in April this year. Roughly 2.25 lakh candidates were able to clear the cut off and become eligible for CBT-2. Following the declaration of the CBT-1 result, numerous candidates had protested against the changed exam pattern. Earlier, the RRB exam used to be held in one stage, but the pattern was changed to two stage process this year.

