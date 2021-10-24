From IBPS to IIT Kanpur, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

From the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) to public sector banks, there are several job opportunities in the government departments that have invited applications recently. This includes recruitment on a contractual or on a permanent basis for candidates with different levels of educational background. If you are actively looking for a job or are interested in working in the government department, here is a list of recruitment notices that you could apply for this week.

>Eastern Railway apprentices

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Eastern Railway has invited applications for 2945 apprenticeship posts. The application process is currently active and interested candidates can apply for them on or before November 18. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of the last date of receiving the application. From vacancy details to eligibility criteria, check all details here.

>DRDO Trade apprentices

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is recruiting graduates, technicians, and trade apprentices for its integrated test range at Chandipur. The application process for these vacancies will commence from November 1 and will go on till November 15. Eligible candidates may apply for the recruitment drive through DRDO’s official website. Those selected will get a stipend of Rs 9000. Check other details here.

>IBPS PO recruitment 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting a recruitment drive for 4135 probationary officers and management trainees across several public sector banks. The application process will go on till November 10 and candidates will be selected based on an entrance test followed by an interview round. Check how to apply and the selection process here.

>IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021

IBPS has invited applications for 7855 clerk vacancies for many public sector banks across India. The application process began on July 12 but had to be put on hold for some time, but now, the process has restarted. Eligible candidates may apply for the post through IBPS’s official portal on or before October 27. Candidates will be selected based on prelims and main entrance test followed by a personal interview. Check other details here.

>BECIL recruitment 2021

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued notification for the recruitment of four operation theatre assistants at AIIMS Jhajjar. The engagement will be on a contractual basis. Candidates applying for the post must hold a bachelor’s degree in science with at least a year of experience in a relevant field or a 10+2 passing certificate with five years of relevant experience. The application can be made on becil.com on or before October 25. Check steps to apply here.

>Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment 2021

The Himachal Pradesh police headquarters has issued recruitment notification for 1334 vacancies of constables. Interested candidates can submit their applications by October 31, 8 pm. These vacancies include 932 posts for general duty male constables, 311 female constables, and 91 posts for constable drivers (male). Candidates applying for the recruitment drive must be bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh. The selection process will be conducted through 6 stages, check details here.

>SSC assistant manager-cum-storekeeper

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant manager cum storekeeper at the departmental store at its headquarter in Delhi. Only one candidate will be recruited for the job on a deputation basis. The upper age limit to apply for the job is 56 years. Check details here.

>South Central Railway apprentices recruitment 2021

A total of 4,104 apprentices’ vacancies have been notified by the South-Central Railways. Candidates who have cleared class 10 and have a relevant ITI certification may apply for the recruitment drive by November 3. There will be no written test or interview, however, candidates will have to pass a medical exam. Check other details here.

>IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for recruitment of 95 posts including that of Hindi officer, students’ counsellor, junior technician, junior technical superintendent, physical training instructor, junior assistant, assistant registrar, driver, and other posts. Interested candidates may apply for the desired post on or before November 16. Check eligibility criteria and other details here.

>Food Corporation of India watchman recruitment

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has notified the recruitment process for 860 vacant seats of watchmen in its various depots and offices in Punjab. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is November 10. Candidates must have passed class 8 or middle school from any recognised board while ex-contractual security guards must have cleared class 5. Candidates applying for the post must be between the age of 18 and 25 years. Check all details here.

