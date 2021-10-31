From IBPS to TCS, List of Top Jobs to Apply for This Week

Not happy with your current job and looking for a change or are you aiming for a coveted post in the government sector? If yes, here are the weekly recruitment notifications to look at, and their deadline. From sailor jobs to the registrar to apprentices, know all the top jobs to apply for this week.

>Indian Navy Sailor MR recruitment

Indian Navy has rolled out 300 vacancies of sailors under Matric Recruit (MR). The application process has already commenced, from October 29, on its official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 2. Applicants must have passed Class 10 from any recognised board of school education. Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period and after that, they will be paid between the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Check the steps to apply here.

>Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

The second phase of the off-campus recruitment drive of TCS is underway. The company is looking for suitable engineering graduates, who have completed BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA, MSc degrees in the year 2020 or 2021. The last date to complete registration is November 15. Candidates will have to clear a written test and interview to be selected for the job. Check all details here.

>Railway recruitment for apprentices

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Eastern Railway has released the vacancy notification for the post of 2945 apprentices at its online website rrcer.com. The online applications will be available till November 3 and the tentative list of selected candidates will be released by November 18. Selection will be based on the basis of merit and education qualification of the candidates. Equal weightage will be given to class 8 or 10 marks and the ITI exam. Know all details here.

The Indian Railways under the South Central Railway (SCR) has also invited applications for the engagement of 4,103 apprentices. Interested candidates can apply at scr.indianrailways.gov.in and the online application form will be available till November 3. While there will be no written test or viva, the selected applicants will have to pass a medical exam.

>DRDO trade apprentices

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has rolled out openings for recruitment of graduates, technicians (diploma), and trade apprentices for Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The online registration will commence from November 1 and will continue till November 15. The candidates who will be selected as diploma apprentices will get a monthly stipend of Rs 8000 and the graduate apprentices will be paid Rs 9000 per month. Click here to know more.

>IBPS recruitment 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the notification for a total of 4,135 vacancies across several banks for probationary officer and management trainee posts. People can apply via the official website, ibps.in. The deadline for registering is November 10. The payment of fees and correction of application forms should be done within the same time period. Click here to know vacancy details.

>IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has notified recruitment for 95 vacancies for different posts including Hindi officer, students’ counsellor, assistant registrar, junior technician, physical training instructor, junior assistant, junior technical superintendent, driver, and other posts. The application forms are being accepted via the official website of the institute, iitk.ac.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 16. Click here to know more.

>India Oil recruitment

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has notified recruitment for as many as 1,968 trade apprentices and technicians at its refineries in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip. The application window has been activated on October 22 and will remain open till November 12. Candidates can apply on the official portal — iocl.com.

