The career-tech platform, Internshala has launched its new initiative, ‘Internship with Dream companies’. The initiative aims at bringing exciting internships for the students of India for some of the top companies in the country. The selection will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. They will also earn stipend up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Under this initiative, the participating brands include but are not limited to Titan, Bosch, Disney Star, Volvo, Nykaa Fashion, WWF India, PhonePe, Urban Company, Pantaloons, Radio City 91. FM, Decathlon, Archies, Lenskart, Cultfit, HDFC Ergo, Bewakoof, MensXP, BookMyShow, Vistara, Justdial, Outlook, Delhivery, IIT Bombay, Sportskeeda, Economic Times, ET Edge, HT Media, PR Pundit, Fashion TV, Aditya Birla Capital, Bagzone, Bombay Shaving Company, MensXP, and LBB.

The interested candidates can apply for the opportunities between August 11 to 13, however, the early entry opportunity is from August 6 to 10, as per the official notice. The selected candidates under this initiative will not only gain a valuable and learning rich internship experience with these companies but will also earn an assured stipend. The highest stipend offered for an internship duration is Rs 1.5 lac. Selected candidates can also win cash prizes up to Rs 10,000 by participating in the contest and be eligible for the surprise contests on the way.

On the launch of the initiative, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “In today’s time of fierce competition among students, they are looking to pursue internship opportunities which will not only provide them with an exceptional learning experience but also enrich their resumes to give them an edge over their peers. Catering to this rising demand among aspiring students, Internship with Dream Companies is another initiative we are adding to Internshala’s mission of bringing the best internship opportunities for the students of India."

