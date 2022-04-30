From Imperial College London to IIM Kozhikode, Top Institutes Offering Online Data Science, Machine Learning Courses

Data science and machine learning are emerging fields that are offering a host of job opportunities nowadays. However, if you want to grab these opportunities, it is essential to acquire new skills and gain the latest knowledge by enrolling in online courses. Today we bring you a list of online courses on machine learning and data science from top universities that you can apply for this month.

Executive Post Graduate Programme in Data Science from IIIT Bangalore

Candidates can enroll in a completely online postgraduate programme in data science from IIIT Bangalore. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks to be eligible to apply for the course. It offers five unique specialisations including deep learning, business analytics, data engineering, natural language processing, and business intelligence/data analytics. The programme is for 12 months and will start from April 30. One can apply online through upGrad.

Master of Science in Data Science from The University of Arizona

The University of Arizona is offering a two-year online programme in data science. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks to apply. One will have the opportunity to learn skills like Python, BD processing using spark, Deploy ML Models, and supervised and unsupervised ML models among others. Candidates can apply online through upGrad. The course will start on June 30.

Professional certificate programme in Data Science from IIM Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is offering an 8-month online certificate course in data science. Candidates will have the opportunity to learn business problem solving, storytelling, statistics, machine learning, and data science. To apply, one must have a bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks along with one year of work experience. The course will start on June 30. Candidates can apply online through upGrad.

Caltech CTME Data Analytics Certificate Programme

The Center for Technology and Management Education is offering a 9-month data analytics certificate programme in blended (online+live) mode. Candidates can learn skills and software like SQL, Powerpoint, Excel, Tableau, AWS, Python, NLP, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The programme is starting on June 30 and one can apply online through upGrad.

Master of Applied Data Science at University of Michigan

The University of Michigan’s School of Information is offering an online master’s programme in applied data science. Candidates will get to learn master core data concepts like machine learning and natural language processing. In addition, key topics on privacy, data ethics, and persuasive communication will also be taught. The programme duration can range from 1 to 3 years depending upon the course load. Candidates can apply online through Coursera. The last date to apply is June 1.

Master of Computer Science from University of Illinois

The University of Illinois is offering a master’s course in computer science. It is completely online and will consist of total eight courses. The course and projects of the programme cover subjects like artificial intelligence and machine learning, architecture, compilers, parallel computing, database, information systems, and interactive computing among others. The duration of the programme ranges from 1 to 3 years. The classes will start from August 22. Candidates can apply online through Coursera.

Master of Science in Machine Learning and Data Science from Imperial College London

Imperial College London is offering a 2-year online master’s programme in machine learning. The programme is completely online. Candidates will get the opportunity to learn deep learning, unsupervised learning, learning agents, applicable maths, Bayesian methods, and ethics in data science and AI among others. Candidates can apply online through Coursera. The last date to submit applications is June 15.

