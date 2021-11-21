From IOCL to Wipro, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

From job vacancies at the Indian Railways to IT giants like Wipro, there are several opportunities for job seekers in the public as well as the private sector this week. This includes opportunities for different educational and experience levels. If you are actively looking for a job switch or wish to join government departments or private companies, here is a list of recruitment notices that you can apply for this week.

>India Post

Advertisement

India Post will be recruiting 262 vacancies under the sports quota. The applications have been invited for the post of assistant and sorting assistant, mail guard, postman, and multi-staff for Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The last date for filling the application form varied from state to state. Candidates can check other details here.

>Wipro

Wipro is conducting a recruitment drive for engineering graduates to be hired as graduate engineers’ trainees at its Noida Campus. The candidates will be recruited for the role of Analyst- configuration. Applications can be made on careers.wipro.com. For other details, check here.

>Southeastern Railways apprentices recruitment

Southeastern Railways has invited applications for filling 1,785 apprentice vacancies of fitter, turner, electrician, welder, mechanic, machinist, painter, cable jointer, and crane operator. Candidates looking to apply for the vacancy must have passed class 10 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and should have an ITI pass certificate in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. The last date to apply is December 15. Check details here.

>BSF Group C recruitment

The Border Security Force has invited applications for the recruitment of 72 group C vacancies. Out of this, 65 vacancies are for constables, 6 are for head constable, and 1 post for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). Interested candidates may apply on BSF’s website rectt.bsf.gov.in on or before December 29. For other details click here.

>PhonePe Mutual Fund specialists

Mobile Payment Platform PhonePe is recruiting to fill in the post of mutual funds specialist for its in-house customer experience team. Candidates having experience of 0-2 years can apply for the recruitment on PhonePe’s official website. The selected candidates will have to resolve the customers’ queries related to mutual funds and improve their experience. Check other details here.

>MP High Court Group D recruitment

Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has notified the application process for recruitment of as many as 708 group D level posts including the driver, peon, watchman, waterman, gardener, and sweeper in district and session court. The application process will be completed on November 28. Check other details here.

>Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy

The Rajasthan Police Department has notified the recruitment process for 4500 constable posts. Out of the total vacancies, 4161 are for constable general duty, 154 are for constable telecom and 100 are for constable driver. Interested candidates may apply for the recruitment drive online via their SSO ID at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. on or before the last date of application, December 23. Check details here.

>IOCL Apprentices’ recruitment

Advertisement

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for 527 technical and non-technical apprentices. The registration process of the recruitment will be completed by December 4. The apprentice will be given by IOCL in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam. Candidates will be selected via a written exam. Know all details here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.