From JEE Main 2023 Session 1 to UP Board Exam Datesheet, List of Academic Events in January

A new year has began, and the first month of the year is lined up with multiple academic events. From the first session of the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main 2023 to CBSE 10th, 12th practicals to GATE, here is a list of some of the academic events of January.

GATE 2023 Admit Card

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 on January 9. Once released, the admit cards will be available on the official website for the examination – gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The exam will be held in computer based mode for a duration of three hours. The exam is being conducted for a total of 29 subjects. The result will be declared on March 16.

NID DAT 2023 Prelims Exam

The National Institute of Design (NID) DAT 2023 prelims will take place on January 8. It will be conducted between 9 PM to 1 PM. The admit card has already been released on January 2 at admissions.nid.eduto. Candidates can practice with sample papers and check the exam pattern mentioned on the official website of NID. Those candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will only be eligible to appear for the main exam.

SEED 2023

The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 is slated to be conducted on January 15 in a single shift starting from 9:30 am to noon. The entrance will be conducted in online mode. The results will be announced on January 23. Meanwhile, the deadline for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 has been extended till January 4. Previously, the last date for the application process was December 31.

CBSE 2023 Practicals From Jan 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the 10th, and 12th practical exams, project and internal assessment exams from January 2 to February 14. The board has now written to the principals of CBSE-affiliated schools for the proper conduct of the exams. As per the notice, for the class 12 practicals, the board will appointing external examiners and there is a possibility that one teacher may be appointed to more than one school. Further, during the schedule of practical, the JEE Main would also be conducted. In such a situation, proper conduct of the exam is required both at the board and school level, reads the letter.

AKTU Odd Semester Exam From Jan 4

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the updated and final phase 1 odd semester exam schedule. The phase 1 odd semester exams will be conducted in offline format from January 4 to January 25, as per the schedule. It is for regular and carry-over students in all subjects for the academic year 2022–2023 with the exception of those in the first semester and third semester of the second year of BTech, BPharm, MCA, and MBA programmes.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1

JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions — the first one in January and session 2 in April. Registrations for the session 1 has begun on December 15 and will conclude on January 12 by 9 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, or nta.nic.in. The session 1 exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The exam will be held in the computer based test mode in two shifts — morning shift from 9 am to noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UP Board Exam 2023 Datesheet

The UPMSP class 10 and 12 board exams date sheets for 2023 will be made available soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. As soon as the link for the date sheet is made available, students who will be appearing for the UP board exams will be able to access time table for the 2023 exams. However, UPMSP is yet to announce the exact date.

