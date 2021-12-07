From JEE Main to VITEEE to SRMJEE: Engineering Entrances and Their Current Status

The national-level engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2022 notification is expected to be released this month. Even though the national-level exam is yet to start its application process, many popular engineering entrances have already started accepting applications for the academic year 2022.

Around 15 lakh students take engineering entrances every year. Students can stay ahead of the high competition if they appear for a range of entrance exams which can improve their chances as well as test-taking skills.

Besides JEE Main, there also are a lot of good options like state-level engineering entrance tests, and popular private university exams that can get your dream engineering branch seat. Here is a look at engineering entrance exams beyond JEE which one can apply for and their current status -

>JEE Main 2022: JEE Main registrations are expected to start by mid-December, however, there is no official confirmation on the same from NTA. The ministry is also considering offering an increased number of attempts for engineering entrance, however, the same would depend upon the Covid-19 situation and class 12 board exams. The new exam pattern for JEE Main with internal options is also likely to continue this year.

>AEEE Application Form 2022: Through Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE), exam admission will be offered in its campuses including Amritapuri (Kollam), Vengal (Chennai), Bengaluru and Ettimadai (Coimbatore). The application form will be available online mode. Candidates will be able to register themselves for the AEEE 2022 from the 1st week of February 2022.

>AMUEEE: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be organising AMUEEE 2022 to select candidates for admissions into its engineering courses. The tentative dates for AMUEEE 2022AMU Engineering Entrance Exam, online application form availability in in January 2022. To apply for this exam, the candidates should have passed their class 12th exam from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English and an aggregate of 50% marks in these subjects.

>GUJCET: It stands for Gujarat Common Entrance Test. It is a state-level common entrance test conducted by GSEB. The exam is for students aspiring to get admission into engineering, diploma, and pharmacy courses in Gujarat-based institutes. The entrance exam is followed by the admission and Counselling process. The application process for the year 2022 are yet to be notified. The release of the notification is likely to be expected by the last week of April 2022.

>OJEE: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is a state-government controlled centralised test for admission to many private and governmental medical, engineering & management institutions in Odisha. The notification for OJEE for the year 2022 is yet to be declared.

>BITSAT: A computer-based online test for admissions to integrated first-degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad campuses, BITSAT is a three-hour exam constituting of sections including physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, and mathematics or biology. Those who clear the exam with biology subject can seek admission to BPharm courses. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions); each question with a choice of four answers, only one being correct choice. Each correct answer fetches three marks, while each incorrect answer has a penalty of one mark. For the year 2021 the application process for BITSAT was in April. this year it is expected to be the same.

>WBJEE: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts WBJEE - the common entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the State. WBJEE 2021 was held on July 11. The application window for WBJEE has been closed for now, but keep your eye on the its official website as to get the update for the 2022 exam.

>VITEE: The entrance exam for admission to Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT - VITEEE is an online test. Candidates will have to pass the online exam which has sections namely physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, and English-aptitude. The application process for 2022 is expected to come in April. The eligibility criteria and application process has been released, however, the application process has not started yet.

>SRMJEE: The entrance exam for admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh - SRMJEEE 2021 will be held next year mostly in June. SRJMEEE is a two-and-a-half-hour exam covering physics, chemistry, mathematics or biology. It has 35 multiple choice questions from each section with three marks each. The exam is for 115 marks.

>TS EAMCET: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test aka TS EAMCET are being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in higher education institutes based in Telangana. The application process is likely to open in May 2022.

>UPCET: Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 for admission to the following professional courses offered by Govt./Govt. aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2021-22. For information about the application process you can check at upcet.nta.nic.in, the application process might start in April.

>COMEDK: The Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering (UGET) is the entrance gateway for admission to unaided private engineering colleges association (KUPECA) comprising of more than 150 Engineering colleges in Karnataka. Comedk UGET 2022 scheduled to be released likely next year. The exam has 180 questions of which 60 questions are each from physics, chemistry, and mathematics. There is no negative marking in the exam and every question is for one mark.

>JKCET: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has invited applications for the Common Entrance Test (CET) at jkbopee.gov.in. The application process for 2022 is expected to come in April. The three-hour exam consists of three sections - physics, chemistry, and mathematics with 180 questions or 60 questions from each section. Each question will be of one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

There are several other state-level engineering and other undergraduate-level entrance exams one can apply for. Students aspiring for engineering also have options to study other programmes including BSc degrees among others. The options are enormous and JEE is only one way forwards towards the engineering dream.

