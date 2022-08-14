From Junior Engineer to Sub-Inspector to Bank Officer, Top Govt Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are looking for a suitable government job, your search ends here. Here is your weekly dose of top recruitment notifications from all sectors including government, private and semi-government departments.

SSC CPO Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notice for hiring sub-inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Interested candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 30. A total of 735 vacancies are on offer…read more

MPPSC Gynaecology Specialists: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications to fill up 153 gynecology specialist posts in government hospitals across the state. Candidates may send in their applications at mponline.gov.in or mppsc.mp.gov.in on or before September 7. The selection process will involve a round of interviews. Selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 15600 to Rs 39100...read full notification.

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for a junior engineer (JE) — civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts. The application process began on August 12 and will remain open till September 2. The recruitment exam will be held in November.

BSF Assistant Inspector, Head Constable: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for 323 posts. This includes employment for Assistant Sub Inspector, ASI (Stenographer), and Head Constable, HC (Ministerial). Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s official website rectt.bsf.gov.in. The deadline to submit the application is September 6... read more.

PNB Manager Recruitment: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification inviting applications for a total of 103 vacancies for officer and manager posts. The last date for candidates to apply for the jobs is August 30. Interested candidates can apply for the positions on the official website of PNB, pnbindia.in. The pay scale for the post of a fire-safety officer is Rs 36,000 and for the post of security manager, the pay scale is Rs 48,170...check full notification

PNB PO Recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for the posts of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. Through this recruitment process, a total of 6432 vacant posts will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in, before August 22...read more

