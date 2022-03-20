From Kendriya Vidyalaya to Air India, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

From the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to the Indian Oil, several job vacancies have notified across government sectors. There are opportunities for candidates with different levels of educational qualifications and experience. If you are fresher looking for your first job or if you are looking to switch from your current employment, we bring you the list of government jobs that you could apply for this week.

Income Tax Department

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal and Sikkim has invited applications from meritorious sportsperson for the posts of income tax inspector, tax assistant and multi-tasking staff. Candidates can apply via post by April 18 till 6 pm. The selection will be done on the basis of best three performances in last four years — 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 in the respective sport. Successfully selected candidates will get a salary of up to Rs 34,800 per month for income tax inspector posts while those selected for tax assistants and multi-tasking staff can get up to Rs 20,200 per month. Click here to know more.

DRDO

The Defense Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for apprenticeship posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Research Assistants. The recruitment will be done through direct interview. While one post is available for the research assistant post, two posts are available for junior research fellowship for two posts. A duly filled application forms along with self attested copies of mark sheets/certificates, experience certificates are to be sent by post. The last date to do is 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement on the official website. Check all details here.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is hiring for 1012 posts of lab assistants in science, geography and home science. The recruitment exam will be conducted on June 28 and 29. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from March 25 to April 23. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test followed by an interview. Click here to check how to apply.

Indian Oil

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for the post of junior engineering assistant. The last date to submit applications is March 29. Candidates can apply for 4 posts of junior engineering assistant-IV (production) with chemical as a discipline. After the written test, candidates will shortlisted for the SPPT test, following which a category-wise final merit list will be prepared. On successful selection, candidates can draw a salary between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000. Read on to know more.

Kendriya Vidyalaya

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 1, Chakeri, Kanpur is recruiting for the posts of PGT – political science, TGT- Hindi, primary teacher, educational counsellor, doctor, nurse, vocational instructor (sports/yoga), and computer instructor on a one-year contractual basis. The application form is available at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a round of interviews and written tests slated to be conducted on March 28 and 29 at Kanpur’s KV No 1. Click here to check eligibility criteria.

Tamil Nadu TET 2022

The application process for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 has begun at trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates seeking teaching qualifications in TN can complete their registration by 5 pm on April 13. The exam date for TNTET 2022 is yet to be announced by the TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB). The exam will be held for three hours featuring two papers — I and II. Each paper will have a 150 MCQs carrying a total of 150 marks. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer and there will be no negative marking. Check steps to apply.

Air India

The Air India Airport Services Limited ( AIASL) has invited applications for filling 255 vacancies for handyman, ramp service agent, junior executives, duty officer, deputy terminal manager and various others posts in its western region at Goa International Airport. Interested candidates can send in their application in prescribed format along with copies of required documents through e-mail at hrhq.aiasl@airindia.in by March 21. Starting with the salary of Rs 14,610 for the posts of handyman, the remuneration go up to Rs 60,000 for the post of Dy terminal manager. Click here to know more.

NBCC

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited has invited applications for 81 posts of junior engineers (civil) and deputy general manager (civil) on a regular basis. Candidates can apply by April 14 up till 5 pm. The selection for junior engineer — civil and electrical posts will be done on the basis of a written test whereas, the selection procedure for the deputy general manager - civil post involve a personal interview only. Know all details here.

UPPSC PCS 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registration for the Combined State Upper Subordinate Examination 2022 at uppsc.nic.in on. Interested candidates can apply or before April 12. As per the schedule, the preliminary examination will be conducted on June 12 followed by PCS (main) examination-2022 on September 27. A total of 250 vacancies including that of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax) and district commandant (home guards), will be filled through the recruitment exam. To be eligible, candidates must a bachelor’s degree from any recognized university. Click here to know more.

