From Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, List of States Where Schools Are Closed Due to Janmasthami

Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Hindu God Krishna. The day has been marked as a holiday with several state governments announcing public holidays for schools, offices, and other government organisations. Not just government schools but private schools also follow the schedule. On Janmashtami, people usually offer prayers to Lord Krishna to celebrate the day.

Among the states which have declared August 19 as a holiday this year for Janmashtami include Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh have not declared Janmahtami as a public holiday. Maharashtra which observes Dahi Handi, also keeps schools closed on this day.

Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Born in the Mathura-Vrindavan region, the day is celebrated with the pomp and enthusiasm. Another popular ritual is observed on this day which is Dahi Handi. Mostly celebrated in Maharashtra, the participants o Dahi Handi have to attempt to break an earthen pot, which is kept a high above.

Schools across have been closed since March 2020 with most of the institutes resorting to online classes. With Covid-19 cases reducing, the schools have begun physical classes again. Several state and central boards have also announced their board exams 2023 schedule with most of them opting for one annual exam next year, unlike this time.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the classes 10 and 12 board exams from February 15, 2023, onwards. “In light of lessening of the impact of covid-19 pandemic across the globe, the Board has decided to conduct 2023 exams from February 15, 2023, onwards," CBSE had said earlier.

