Parents want their children to get good schooling and while finalising a school, it is essential to choose the institute very carefully. Many parents even consider the option of boarding school. A boarding school is a kind of residential institute where along with top-notch education, facilities like accommodation, food, and tuition are also available for the children.

There are many boarding schools in India, which are a top choice of parents. Let us check out the top five boarding schools in India and their admission procedure here:

Montfort School

This is a co-ed school located in Yercaud, Tamil Nadu where best education is provided to both boys and girls. It was started on June 1, 1917 and is run by Gabriel’s Montfort Brothers. Ranked as the best boarding school in India, here education is provided to the students of classes 3 to 7. Some famous people like Nagesh Kukunoor, Shashi Tharoor, Roger Binny have also studied from this school. The official website of the school can be contacted for admission.

Doon School

The Doon School of Dehradun is ranked as the second best boarding in India. It was established in 1935 where only boys are provided with education. Its campus is spread over 72 acres of land and getting admission in this school is not easy. The list of famous people studying from this school includes people like Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Karan Thapar, Prannoy Roy, Shivendra Mohan Singh. The official website of the school can be contacted for admission.

St Mary’s High School

This school is located in Mount Abu, Rajasthan and is ranked as the third best boarding school in India. Along with the residential complex, the institute also has a day school. The academic session of this school runs from March to November every year. Here, education is provided to the students of classes 4 to 10. Along with this, many modern facilities are also given to the students.

Dalhousie Public School

Dalhousie Public School is located in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. One of the most beautiful school in India, here education is given to children from Kindergarten till class 10th. This school is affiliated to CBSE and to get admission of your child in this school, you can check the official website of the institute for the same.

Rajkumar School

This school is located in Rajkot city of Gujarat. It was established in the year 1868 and is spread over a total campus of 26 acres. It is one of the oldest and famous 12 institutes of India. The children of many kings and maharajas of India have also got their education from this school. For admission in this school, you can contact on its official website.

