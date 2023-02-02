There are multiple academic events scheduled for the month, including CBSE and several state board exams. Right from board exams to CUET 2023 registration, here is a list of some of the academic events scheduled for February.

CBSE 2023 Board Exams

According to the date sheet issued by the board, the 10th exam will start from February 15 and conclude on March 21. The 12th exam too will start on February 15 and continue till April 5. The examination for both classes 10th, and 12th will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The written exams will consist of 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practicals will account for the remaining 20.

CUET 2023 Registrations

According to NTA’s examination date sheet, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be first conducted between May 21 and 31, and then between June 1 and 7. The application process for the same will likely start in the first week of February.

Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams 2023

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has released the Maharashtra board exams 2023 datasheet. The class 12 or HSC board exams will commence from February 21 and end on March 21. On the other hand, the class 10 or SSC board exams will start from March 2 and continue till March 25.

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA foundation results 2022 on February 3 or February 4. Candidates who appeared for the CA foundation exam can check the results on the official page of ICAI at icai.org, when it releases.

NEET UG Registrations

As per some news reports, the NEET UG 2023 registration is expected to kick start this week. However, no official confirmation is there for the same. But, it is expected that the NTA will soon invite application forms from interested candidates. National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam dates for the NEET UG 2023. As per the NTA’s announcement, the NEET UG exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

