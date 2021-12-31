From NEET to Term 2 Boards to JEE: Exam Schedule for 2022

As the New Year 2022 is about to begin, it’s time that students start a new schedule for the upcoming exams. In the coming year, most of the entrance exams including JEE Main and NEET schedules will be released, term 2 of CBSE and CISCE board exams will be held. The new year will begin with the law entrance test - CLAT.

From CBSE to JEE Main to NEET, check out the exam schedule for the upcoming exams of 2022:

>JEE Main 2022: The engineering entrance exam is likely to be held four times this year, as well. The notification and application form for the exam is expected in January. Last year, the exam pattern was changed and the number of attempts was increased which could be followed in 2022 as well. The NTA — the exam conducting body — is preparing the exam calendar for 2022 and is expected to announce the dates soon. JEE Main exams are likely to begin in March. Usually, the first session is held in February.

>NEET 2022: The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held only once a year as of now although students have been demanding the exam be conducted twice. Sources have revealed to News18.com that the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education are in talks for holding NEET twice a year, however, it is unlikely to change for the current batch. This year, NEET 2022 is expected to be held in June.

>CBSE: The term 2 board exam will be held in March-April 2022. The term I exams have concluded and the result of the same is likely to be released in January. The detailed date sheet of the term 2 exams will be released thereafter, however, in the case of riding Covid-19 cases, the term 2 exam dates are yet to be announced. As of now, the exams are scheduled to be held in March-April. The final result will be based on the term 1 marks and internals.

>CISCE: Just like CBSE, CISCE has concluded semester I of board exams 2022. The semester 2 board exam will be held in March-April 2022. The CISCE results are expected to be announced in January too. This is the first time that the board exams are being held twice in a year.

>Uttar Pradesh board exams 2022: The UPMSP is likely to conduct the class 10 and 12 board exams in February-March 2022. While the practical exams are expected to be held in February, the theory exams will be held in March. The pre-board will be held in January 2022. UP Board is expected to announce datesheet in January first week.

>Maharashtra board exams 2022: The MSBSHSE will conduct the Maharashtra HSC exams from March 4 up till April 7 while the SSC board exams will be held from March 15 to April 18. After Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad tested positive for Covid-19, Maharashtra Board students are asking to cancel board exams. They are concerned about their health amid rising cases of Covid-19.

>Gujarat board exams 2022: The GSHSEB will conduct the class 10, 12 theory exams between March 28 and April 12. The practical exams for class 12 science students will be held from March 2 to 12.

>Madhya Pradesh board exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE will conduct the class 10 board exams from February 18 to March 10 and the class 12 exams from February 17 to March 12. The practical exams for both classes will begin from February 12 and continue till March 31.

>West Bengal board exams 2022: The Madhyamik or class 10 exams will take place from March 7 to 16 while the Uchcha Madhyamik or class 12 exams will be held between April 2 and 20.

>Jharkhand board exams 2022: The Jharkhand board divided the board exams into two parts like CBSE. The second term of the exam is scheduled to be conducted between March 10 to 25 next year.

>Bihar board exams 2022: The class 10 or matric exams are scheduled to be held between February 17 and 24, while the class 12 or inter exam 2022 will begin on February 1 and will continue till February 14.

