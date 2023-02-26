Finding a good job can be stressful at times and time-consuming as well. So, if you have been struggling to find the right job that suits your skill set, we have collected a list of organisations that are currently recruiting candidates for various positions. Currently, MPPGCL, Assam Rifles, NIT Jalandhar, and OSSSC among others have begun their recruitment process this month.

WBPSC 2023 Civil Services Exam

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will begin the registration process for the Civil Service Examination (Executive) 2023 on February 28. Candidates may submit their applications online at the commission’s official website by 3 pm on March 21. While those submitting the application offline must keep in mind that the last date is March 22. The preliminary exam for WBPCS civil services will be tentatively conducted in several exam centres in the state.

MPPGCL Recruitment

The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has begun the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE), Junior Engineers (JE), and other vacancies in the six Staff Power Sector Companies of the state. Candidates can register themselves for the posts on the official website at mppgcl.mp.gov.in. The registration process began on February 24 and the last date to apply for the vacancies is March 16 up to 11:55 pm. MPPGCL will fill up a total of 453 openings in the organisation, through this recruitment drive.

Assam Rifles Recruitment

The Assam Rifles have started accepting registrations for the Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023. Eligible aspirants can apply for the vacancies on the official website at assamrifles.gov.in. The registration process for the recruitment began on February 17 and will close on March 19. Through this recruitment campaign, the Assam Rifles will fill up a total of 616 posts in the central paramilitary force. As per the official notice, the recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled from 1 May 2023 onwards for the enrolment into Group B and C posts against 616 vacancies.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment

Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar has released a job notification for 105 non-teaching positions. The non-teaching vacancies include technical assistant, junior engineer, stenographer, SAS assistant, technician, junior assistant, senior assistant, technician, office attendant, and many more. Candidates can apply until March 1 on the official website at nitj.ac.in. The minimum age requirement for the NIT Jalandhar non-faculty recruitment is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 30 years. Candidates need to complete all three stages of selection, which include a written test, a skill test/interview, and a final round of document verification.

OSSSC Recruitment

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started accepting applications for the combined recruitment examination 2023. The Commission will fill up vacancies for the district cadre posts of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO), through this recruitment exam. Candidates can check the official notification on the main website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the above exam is March 27.

