From Permanent Hiring to Promotion Policy: Kejriwal's 8 Poll Promises for Punjab Teachers

Aiming at the upcoming polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has asked teachers to join his ‘moment to rebuild Punjab’. He has given eight promises to the teachers of Punjab from schools to colleges to temporary teachers - Kejriwal has said that if the party comes to the picture he would revamp the entire education system.

Kejriwal has given eight guarantees to teachers of Punjab which he claims will not only impact teachers but also the teaching system in the state and the 24 lakh students enrolled in Punjab government schools. Addressing media here he said, “in many government schools there is not even a single teacher while in many others only one teacher is addressing classes 1 to 7."

He added that his party has “experience" of improving the education system as the condition of Punjab government schools is similar to that of Delhi’s in 2015 (when his party came to power). He said that he will bring a similar model of education to Punjab.

The Delhi CM said if voted to power they will develop an ecosystem that will be teacher-oriented, where teachers will be trained, equipped, and remunerated fairly. Citing the example of Delhi he said, his government only built the right ecosystem which empowered teachers and brought 99.7 per cent results for government schools in the national capital.

He said that in Punjab, even after working for about 18 years, a teacher gets Rs 10,000 as a monthly salary which is less than the minimum wage of unskilled labourers in Delhi (which is Rs 15,000). If voted to power, he said, teachers will be made permanent and remunerated fairly.

Both these issues are demands of teachers who are protesting near Chandigarh. Kejriwal asked Punjab CM Channi to listen to teachers else he promised to join the protesting teachers on his next visit.

Calling Punjab’s current transfer policy to be dubious. He said that teachers in Delhi are asked about their preferences while allotting schools. If a teacher does not get the school of their preference, then they get the nearest possible option. He said a similar policy will be followed in Punjab if AAP is voted to power.

Among other promises were to not involve teachers in other administrative work to allow them to focus on teaching. To notify and fill teaching vacancies in Punjab in priority, time-bound and mandatory promotion for all teachers, and cashless medical support for all teachers.

