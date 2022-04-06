From Rape Threats to Gorakhnath Violence: Infamous Criminal Cases Against IITians

In a recent incident, an IIT graduate attacked two policemen with a sharp-edged weapon at a gate of the famed Gorakhnath temple and tried to barge into the premises before being overpowered. The accused a 2015 batch of IIT Bombay and a chemical engineer, is not the only IITian, who has brought shame to the institution.

In the past, there have been multiple cases in which IITians have been embroiled in crime from giving threats to manhandling and sexual assaults. Here is a list of some of the ill famous cases.

IIT Hyderabad Graduate Gave Rape Threats to Virat Kohli’s Daughter

Following the Indian cricket team’s loss to Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2021, a young man who posted rape threats targeting Virat Kohli’s then infant daughter is an IIT Hyderabad graduate. The 24-year-old Ram Nagesh Srinivas Akubathini, has a history of online trolling using multiple identities, the police informed. A class 10 topper, Ram Nagesh reportedly had ranked 2367 in the IIT-JEE or entrance exam.

When his tweet screenshot went viral and was flagged to the police in Mumbai and Delhi, Ram Nagesh allegedly changed his Twitter handle (@ramanheist) and pretended to be a Pakistani user @criccrazyygirl. But his handle was tracked down by fact-check websites. At the time of the incident, he had just quit his job at a food delivery app in Bengaluru and was preparing for a master’s degree in the US.

IIT Guwahati Student Assaulted Senior, Acquitted for Being ‘Talented’

On March 28, 2021, an undergraduate student at the IIT-Guwahati alleged sexual assault by a senior of the institute. The incident came to light after the victim was found unconscious outside her hostel. As reported by The Indian Express, the accused, Utsav Kadam had “lured" the victim on the night of March 28 to discuss her role and responsibility in a college club.

As per other media reports, the victim was first made “unconscious" by “forcibly administering alcohol" and then the 21-year-old accused used violence on her and allegedly raped her. Later, a senior doctor at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital had termed it a “serious case of sexual assault".

The case got a lot of media attention especially after the Gauhati High Court granted bail to the accused. The court noted that while there was a “clear prima facie case" against the accused, both the victim and the accused were “talented students" and the “state’s future assets". However, IIT-Guwahati soon expelled the accused, observing that it was “necessary to confer exemplary punishment on the offender".

IIT Kharagpur Cyber Bullied School Girls

In another case, a 19-year-old IIT-Kharagpur student Mahavir Kumar was arrested in October 2021, after he allegedly stalked girl students and teachers of a reputed school in Delhi. The accused also uploaded the victim’s morphed pictures on social media.

Mahavir, who hails from Patna, was pursuing BTech when he started cyberstalking. As per the police, as the accused has good knowledge of apps and tech, he use to hack online classes and joined the school’s WhatsApp groups from where he got Ids and contact numbers of the victims. Police say he also created fake profiles of the minors on Instagram, and that the number of minors and teachers harassed by him numbers around 50.

IIT Madras Alumnus Killed Five

An IIT Madras graduate of 2002 batch, M Nagendra Reddy (30), has been involved in five murders including one in London and was gunned down in Bangalore in February 2011. As per the media reports, the accused had committed his first murder to impress a female friend by killing her boyfriend in London.

After returning to India, the accused then killed one of his childhood friends Rajesh, after another of the accused’s friends claimed that Rajesh has misbehaved with his sister.

The IIT graduate then killed a prison guard while escaping from police custody. The police suspect that the last two murders were for money. Other than murders, Reddy was also involved in robberies, thefts, and other cases. PI Balegouda (CCB), who led the shootout with KS Ashokan said, “He died while being taken to the hospital."

IIT Student Run Fake Govt Scheme

An IIT postgraduate from 2019 batch was arrested in June 2019, after he was caught running a fake website with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and duping people in the name of ‘Free Laptop Government Scheme on the Occasion of Re-election of New Government’.

The 23-year-old, Rakesh Jangid, was arrested from his hometown Pundlota in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, the police said. As per the police, “Rakesh admitted that he had created the website to earn advertising revenue from increased website traffic. He was aiming to capture personal data of millions of gullible citizens which could be later traded to various cyber-criminals to cheat victims and extort money from them on various pretexts," reported News18.

