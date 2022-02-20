From RBI to Microsoft, List of Jobs to Apply for this Week

If you are aiming to bag your first job or want to switch for a better opportunity, we have brought you a number of jobs that you can apply for in the coming week. From software engineer in Microsoft to assistant in the Reserve Bank of India, here is a list of various job opportunities you can apply for this week.

>Microsoft recruitment 2022

Tech giant Microsoft has invited applications for the post of software engineers for its offices located in Noida, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Candidates can apply online through the official website at careers.microsoft.com. In order to be eligible to apply, the candidate must have completed BTech, Mtech, or Ms degree in computer science or related field with a minimum 7.5 CGPA out of 10. Moreover, applicants also must be able to write clean and well-crafted code. Here’s how to apply.

>RBI Assistant recruitment 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is hiring for 950 vacant posts of assistants. Candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI by March 8. In order to be eligible to apply, the candidates must be between 20 and 28 years of age. Moreover, the candidate must also hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent. The selection will be done through a Preliminary exam, Mains exam and then a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The prelim exam will be held on March 26 and 27. Selected candidates can draw a salary up to Rs 36,091 per month. Check out other details here.

>East Coast Railway Apprentice recruitment 2022

The East Coast Railway has invited applications for apprenticeship roles. Candidates can apply for 756 posts through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Bhubaneswar. The last date to submit applications is March 7, till 5 pm. In order to be eligible to apply, the candidate must be between 15 and 24 years of age. The candidate also must have passed class 10 or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate. The selection will be on the basis of the ITI marks and matriculation marks of the candidate. For other details here, click here.

>TCS Off-Campus recruitment 2022

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications from engineering graduates for its off-campus digital hiring programme. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TCS last by February 25. In order to be eligible to apply, the candidate must be between 18 and 28 years of age. The candidates are also required to have a minimum of 6 to 12 months of IT experience. The selection will be on the basis of an online written test and a personal interview. Click here for other details.

IISc Recruitment 2022

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is hiring for 100 vacancies of technical assistant posts. Candidates can apply at the official website — iisc.ac.in, on, or before February 28. The final selection of candidates for the technical assistant posts will be done on the basis of a computer-based MCQ test. Candidates will have to choose the subjects in their online application. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 21,700. Read on to know more.

Rajasthan Ground Water Department

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is recruiting for as many as 53 posts in the state’s Ground Water Department on a temporary basis. Interested candidates can apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 2. Candidates will be shortlisted through interviews, however, if the number of applications is too many, a screening test will be held to select candidates. Check how to apply and other details here.

