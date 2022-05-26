From Self-Reliance to Reform: PM Modi's 5 Mantras for B-School Graduates

“India means business" and the world is realizing it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing convocation ceremony at ISB Hyderabad.

He pointed out that often Indian solutions are being implemented globally. Therefore, “today on this important day, I would like to ask you to link your personal goals with the goals of the country", he said. The prime minister gave five mantras to the B-school graduates on the occasion:

Need for reform: The Prime Minister said that the need for reform was always felt in the country, but there was always a lack of political willpower. Due to the continuous political instability in the last three decades, the country has seen a lack of political willpower for a long time. Because of this the country stayed away from reforms and from taking big decisions. Since 2014, our country is seeing political will and also, reforms are being done continuously. Public support and popular support is assured when reforms are undertaken with determination and political will. He gave the example of adoption of digital payments among people.

Resilience and strength: The prime minister said that resilience and strength of the health sector was proved during the pandemic. Regarding the Covid vaccines, concerns were being raised here whether foreign vaccines would be available or not. But India developed its own vaccines. Lot of vaccines have been made that in India more than 190 crore doses have been administered. India has also sent vaccines to more than 100 countries of the world. He also talked about the expansion of medical education.

Cooperation leads to better results: The Prime Minister also noted that bureaucracy has also made firm contributions in the reform process. He credited the people’s participation in the success of the government’s scheme. He said that when people cooperate, quick and better results are assured. In the system now, government reforms, bureaucracy performs and people’s participation leads to transformation. He asked the ISB students to study this mechanism of Reform, Perform and Transform.

Right talent needs to be discovered: The Prime Minister cited the biggest reason that after 2014 we are seeing phenomenal performance in every sport is due to the confidence of our athletes. He added that confidence comes when the right talent is discovered, when there is handholding of talent, when there is a transparent selection and a better infrastructure is available for training, competition. We can see transformation in sports due to reforms like Khelo India and the TOPS scheme right in front of our eyes, he added. Similarly, he cited the Aspirational District Programme as a great example of performance, value addition, productivity and motivation in the public policy sphere.

Be self-reliant: He stressed the need to give more opportunities to grow to small businesses and help them in connecting with the new local and global markets. Underlining their immense potential, the PM said that to make India future-ready, we have to ensure that India becomes self-reliant. He saw a great role for students from institutions like ISB. “All you business professionals have a big role in this. This will be a great example of service to the country for you", he concluded.

The prime minister also paid tributes to those who have contributed to take the institute to its current glory. He recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who dedicated this institution to the country in 2001. Since then, more than 50 thousand executives have passed out from ISB Hyderabad.

