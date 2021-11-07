From TCS to IBPS, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Several posts are available across government and private sectors this week. From class 12th pass to graduates to postgraduates, different posts require different levels of educational qualification. From IBPS to ISRO to Amazon and Flipkart, here’s the list of government jobs to apply for this week.

>PwC recruitment 2021

Accounting firm PwC is hiring for the post of senior associate - corporate finance at their Kolkata office. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting their official portal pwc.in. Candidates must have cleared either CA, CA-inter, CFA, MBA, Bcom, or MCom degree in any discipline along with two years of experience in research. Selected candidates will have to solve complex business issues from strategy to execution. Read all details here.

>Rajasthan School Education department recruitment

The Rajasthan government will recruit for 60,000 different posts in the school education department across 626 schools in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said during a review meeting of the school education department. Click here to read more.

>Indian Railways Apprentices recruitment

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of North Central Railways has invited applications for apprentices for 1664 posts across various trades, workshops, and divisions of the NCR. Interested candidates can apply on or before December 1. Candidates applying for the apprentice recruitment must have passed Class 10 or equivalent examination with 50 per cent marks. Know all details here.

>IBPS Speciality Officers recruitment 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be hiring for 1828 vacancies of Speciality Officers (SO) across several public sector banks in India. Interested candidates may apply for their preferred post on ibps.in before the last of application, November 23. The applications have been invited for 1828 vacancies Specialist Officers including the posts of IT Officer (220), Agricultural Field Officer (884), Rajbhasha Adhikari (84), Law Officer (44), HR/Personnel Officer (61), and Marketing Officer (535). Check all details here.

>ISRO Junior Translator Officers

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will be hiring 6 junior translator officers. Interested candidates may apply on or before November 20. The pay scale is level six in the pay matrix which is Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. Read more.

>India Post Maharashtra recruitment

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, has invited applications for a total of 257 vacancies at various posts under the sports quota. This includes postal assistant (93), a sporting assistant (9), a postman in post offices/mail guard in railway mail services offices (113), and multi-tasking staff (42). Candidates can apply on or before November 27. Know more details.

>Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2021

Rajasthan Police will be recruiting 4438 constable posts from November 10 including constable general, constable telecommunication, constable driver, and constable band in various districts, units, and battalions. The last date to apply is December 3. Candidates who are selected will get a salary of Rs 14600. Click here for more details.

>Chhattisgarh CGPSC recruitment

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur, has notified the recruitment process for 641 vacancies of medical specialists. The application process will commence from November 11 and candidates may apply for the posts online through the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. Those willing to apply must have a graduate degree in the relevant specialty which must be recognised by the Indian Medical Council or the Chhattisgarh Medical Council. Read more.

>TCS recruitment

Candidates with BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA, MSc degrees can apply at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) by November 15. They must also have secured a minimum aggregate mark of 60 per cent in their class 10, class 12, graduation, diploma and postgraduation (if applicable). Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a personality interview round. Click here to know more details.

>Amazon, Flipkart fresher recruitment

Flipkart and Amazon are looking for freshers for the posts of voice and non-voice customer support. The job location is Faridabad, Haryana, and is full-time. Candidates must have cleared class 12. The salary range is Rs 12,475 to Rs 23,587 per month with an additional performance bonus. Read more details here.

