From TCS to SBI, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

The job market is currently ripe with several opportunities ranging from banks to state public service commissions to private sectors. If you’re someone who is looking for a job, then we have some very lucrative options lined up for you.

Indian Navy Recruitment

The Indian Navy has invited applications for various posts such as Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR), and Matric Recruits (MR) under sports quota which includes athletics, aquatics, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, artistic gymnastics, etc. The last date to apply for the jobs is December 25. Candidates will have to appear for trials, followed by a medical examination before the final call. Check other details here.

Himachal Road Transport

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has opened registrations for drivers on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can register and submit their applications by December 27. The total vacancies stand at 322. The applicants will have to undergo a driving test. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 8310. Check full details here.

State Bank of India

SBI has released notifications regarding applications for the post of Circle Based Officer. There are as many as 1226 vacancies which include 1100 regular and 126 backlog vacancies in various cities. The last date to apply is December 29. Candidates will have to go through an online written examination followed by a screening and an interview. Check full details here.

UPSSC

UPSSSC recently called for applications from female candidates for a total of 9212 vacancies of health workers. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is January 5. Only those candidates who cleared the Preliminary Entrance Test (PET) are eligible to apply for the mains exam. Candidates will be paid between Rs 21700 to Rs 69100. Check details here.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is inviting applications for the latest round of hiring in the Business Process Services (BPS). Candidates belonging to BCom, BA, BBI, BAF, BBA, BMS, BBM, BCA, BCS, and other similar courses graduating in 2022 can apply for the hiring process. The last date to submit the application is January 7. Candidates will have to clear a selection test followed by a personal interview. Check details here.

Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has announced a total of 322 vacancies at Navik and Yantrik posts. The application process for the same will commence from January 4 and will go on till January 14. Only male Indian citizens having the required educational qualifications and age are eligible to apply. Check all details here.

CGPSC

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) announced vacancies for the post of law officers. The online application process will start on December 25. Candidates can visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in to register for the same. The last date to register is January 23. Applicants must have completed LLB or equivalent degree in law from any recognised university. Check full details here.

