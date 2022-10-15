From Underwater Vehicle to Haptic Watch for Visually-impaired, IITs Hold 'India's First R&D' Showcase

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, today inaugurated IInvenTiv - the first-ever all-IITs R&D Showcase at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The two-day event that would conclude on October 15, brings academia and industry under one roof to showcase India’s global R&D strength.

The R&D Fair is being organized in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s Independence in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. It has brought over 300 representatives from industry, including startups, along with government, and embassy officials, and global IIT-alumni. Apart from that, overall footfall of around 3000 attendees is expected throughout the event, which includes faculty, students, and research scholars from various institutions, among others.

There are 75 projects and 6 Showcase projects on diverse themes such as, Defence and aerospace, Healthcare (including devices and digital health), Environment and Sustainability (including air, water, rivers), Clean Energy & Renewables (including Hydrogen and EV), Manufacturing (including smart, advanced and industry 4.0), AI/ML/Blockchain technologies (including quantum computing), Smart Cities & Infrastructure (including smart mobility), Communication Technologies (including education and 5G), Robotics, Sensors & Actuators, and Semiconductors, Flexible electronics & Nanotechnology, being exhibited at the event. The projects are aligned with the vision of Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and are aimed at impacting the lives of all sections of society.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, BoG IIT Madras, & Chairman, Steering Committee IInvenTiv said, “India’s journey through the Amrit Kaal as envisioned by our PM Narendra Modi would be led by research and innovation from every section of society. We stand witness to the unfolding of an era that would seek more resilient collective efforts especially from the academia and the industry, to put India at the epitome of R&D. IInvenTiv shall ignite such a will to drive the nation’s course of progress across domains."

Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee, & Co-Chairman, Steering Committee IInvenTiv said, “We’re glad that our collective vision for organizing such a large scale event is a reality now. As India transitions from the time when we depended primarily on traditional silos for developmental goals, it is time for more collaborative and multi-disciplinary efforts among the academia, industry, and administration, to lead the revolution across sectors and help make India Atmanirbhar."

Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director IIT Bombay, and Convener of IInvenTiv 2022, said, “In today’s fast-changing world, a robust R&D ecosystem is crucial for the nation. The R&D ecosystem, each IIT has caters to a larger national cause and IInvenTiv celebrates that. It is only our collective efforts in conjunction with the industry, administration and other institutions that would help us realize the vision of making India self-sustaining across sectors."

A brochure for IInvenTiv was launched by Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, followed by a visit to the exhibition booths. Out of the 6 showcase projects, IIT Kanpur has led the showcase on the advancements in drone technology and how India can leverage from it; IIT Bombay has led a presentation on the Bahubhaashak project, which enables speech-to-speech translation of NPTEL, SWAYAM, MOOCs videos in vernacular languages, in-line with the vision of National Education Policy 2020; IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur have jointly led a showcase on 5G Core and allied technologies; IIT Delhi has led a showcase on the R&D in the broader areas of climate change, agriculture, rural technologies, sanitation etc; IIT Kharagpur has led a presentation on affordable healthcare devices and technologies; and IIT Hyderabad has led a presentation on the technological innovations in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The projects range from India’s indigenous micro-processor SHAKTI, Matsya Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, TacVibes: a novel haptic watch for the visually impaired, 3D bioprinted skin disease models, portable emergency ventilators to Global Navigation Receiver Chip (Dhruva) Development for NAVIC, and Bhu-Parikshak soil-testing device, to name a few.

The two-day event would host representatives from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), along with students, global IIT alumni, faculties of various CFTIs, scientists from DRDO, ISRO, CSIR and ICAR, and so on.

