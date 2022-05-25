From UP to Rajasthan to CBSE: When to Expect 10th, 12th Results

Only a few board have announced the complete class 10 and 12 exams results. But by June, most other boards are likely to announce the results. The evaluation process of the answer sheets is underway for most state boards. Right from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh to CBSE, here’s the latest status on board exam results:

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) results were set to be released in May but has now been delayed. The 10th and 12th board results are now likely to be announced in the first week of June. More than 20 lakh students had registered for the exam this time. As per officials, due to high number of students, the evaluation is taking time and it is now likely that the results will be announced separately for 10th and 12th. The Rajasthan Board results are expected by June first week.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the 10th and 12 board exam results in June. Following the conclusion of the theory exams this year, the 10th, 12th practical exams began. The UP board conducted the practical exams in three phases, however, around 1.5 lakh intermediate students could not appear for the exam. For those students, the exam was held from May 17 up to May 20. The final results will be prepared by combining the practical and theoretical marks. A total of 51,92 689 students took the exam this year. Once released, the UP board results will be available at upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. The exams were held in March-April this year.

Advertisement

CBSE: The CBSE board exams are ongoing and will continue till June-mid. Thereafter, the evaluation process will begin. The final results and merit list will be prepared after combining the term 1, term 2, practicals and internal marks. The board is, however, yet to announce the percentage of marks to allotted to each term.

CISCE: The CISCE has completed the semester 2 exams of ICSE or class 10. The evaluation process of the answer scripts will begin soon. While the class 12 board exams will carry on till June 13. The final results will be a merger of classes 10, 12, internal assessments and practical marks. Students can expect the result to be declared by mid-July.

Kerala: The Kerala board will declare the SSLC results likely by June 10 and plus two or class 12 results by June 20. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 31 to April 29 while the +2 from March 30 to April 22.

Advertisement

Maharashtra: The HSC (class 12) and SSC (class 10) results will be announced in June. The SSC result is expected to be declared between June 10 to 20. Over 30 lakh students had registered for the exams. Earlier, a section of MSBSHSE teachers had boycotted the evaluation work. It was then anticipated that the results will be deferred. The board officials later told media that the evaluation process is almost complete and results will be announced in June.

West Bengal: The West Bengal board is likely to announce the Madhyamik or class 10 board exam results soon, by this month. The board has already completed the evaluation of more than 90 per cent of the class 10 answer scripts. Meanwhile, the Uccha Madhyamik or class 12 results will be released by the WBCHSE by June.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Gujarat board has released the class 12 science stream results, Goa board has announced the HSSC results, KSEEB has declared the SSLC results while the PUC II results will be released in the third week of June, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh are the only board which have announced both the 10th and 12th results. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are in the process of the conducting the exams currently.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.