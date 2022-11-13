From UPPCL to Nurse Posts at JIPMER: Top Jobs to Apply for this Week

Searching for a job can be quite exhausting. It takes a lot of determination and commitment to keep looking for ideal employment. You will be relieved to learn that there are numerous job opportunities available this week. To assist you, we have compiled a list of organisations that are actively recruiting for various positions on a large scale. Go through the list below and fill out the applications that interest you.

JIPMER Puducherry Recruitment for Nursing Officers

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, has issued an open call for nursing officers. This recruitment drive will fill 433 nursing officer positions. Those selected will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 44,900. The deadline for application submission is December 1.

SSC Recruitment For GD Constable

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is seeking candidates for the positions of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. Selected candidates can earn up to Rs 69,100 per month. Applications are currently being accepted, with the deadline of November 30.

UPPCL Recruitment for Assistant Accountant

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is accepting applications online for assistant accountant positions since November 8. The examination to select aspirants is scheduled for the second week of January 2023. The registration form must be submitted before November 28.

RSMSSB Recruitment for CHOs

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has begun the hunt for Community Health Officer posts. A total of 3531 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. The applications must be submitted by December 7.

CBSE Recruitment for Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education has begun the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) registration process. The examinations will take place between December 2022 and January 2023. The application forms must be submitted by November 24.

