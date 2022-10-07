From UPSC to CAT, Most Aspirants Unable to Crack Entrance Exams but Problem Not With Them, Know What Educationists Say

From a very nascent age, parents start nudging their kids toward preparing for the multiple competitive exams that act as a gateway to prestigious institutes and organisations. Addressing this notion is a Twitter user who offered quite an eccentric point of view on the matter. Akshat Shrivastava, an educator and entrepreneur, recently shared a tweet where he disseminated the idea of weighing the worth of intelligence among students not by how they perform but by the success rate of the examinations they appear for.

Shrivastava mentioned some of the most popular competitive exams that see lakhs of students eyeing them. Among those exams are the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam, CAT (Common Aptitude Test), and CLAT (Common Law Admission Test). As per the tweet, the success rate of these exams is 0.2 per cent, 2 per cent, and 5 per cent, respectively.

Mentioning the success rate of these exams, he wrote, “For kids who fail these exams: Maybe the problem is not with them, it might be with the success rate itself. Overworking does not help. Neither does over studying." He added, “This artificial race benefits, you can guess who."

Shrivastava’s tweet garnered a mixed bag of reactions from netizens. While some supported the notion, some shared their discontentment with the idea involving the success rate of these examinations. One user said, “These success rates have led to people considering exams as the goal rather than the means to achieve the goal."

While another user commented, “Totally agree with the view. Add NEET and JEE exam to it and you have every aspirant student’s nightmare."

Quite clearly disagreeing with the thought, one user stated, “But nobody says it’s the problem with students. It’s like in any race, folks who don’t win, it’s not because they have a problem. Looks like a very shallow thought behind this tweet."

“That’s why cracking them is kind of rewarding. What is the point of exams with 50% success rate…," said another user. Coining another vector to the idea, one user pointed toward the preparation institutes and companies that aid the students’ preparation by providing modules and course packages. While another wrote, “Coaching Centre and area around coaching which provide residence."

