From CBSE to Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra Board: Know Latest Status of Result, Evaluation Status of 10th, 12th Exams

Unlike last year, when most states had to cancel the board exams, this year, the final written exams are being held. Several state and central boards have divided the board exams into two terms. While the first term exams have already been held, the second exams are going on or starting soon for most boards.

So far, Bihar Board has already announced the results for class 10 and 12 exams. Some others like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have already conducted the exams and for them the evaluation process is underway. Many other boards are going to hold the exams in the upcoming days including Karantaka and CBSE.

Here’s the latest status on board exams, results, and evaluation board-wise:

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 exams for both classes 10 and 12 will begin on April 26 and continue till June 15. The term 1 exams were held in November-December. The final result will feature term 1, 2, internals, and practicals marks, however, the board is yet to confirm the exact weightage of each section. Further, there has been no confirmation on when the board will release the results but it is usually out by one to two months, thus students can expect results by July-end or August.

CISCE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is also starting the board exams on April 26. It will go on till June 13. The semester 1 was conducted between November 29 to December 16 and the result was released on February 7. The final results could be released in July end or August. Last year, all students cleared the ICSE or class 10 while 99.93 per cent of the students who registered for class 12 or ISC passed the exam.

Madhya Pradesh board: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has already conducted the exam and will likely release the 10th and 12th results 2022 by April-end or May beginning. As per reports, it could be released by April 25, however, there has been no official confirmation. Once released, the MPBSE result will be available at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

The evaluation of the class 12 board copies has been completed to a large extent. About 1.30 crore copies are being evaluated by 30,000 teachers. The 12th exam was conducted from February 17 to March 12 and the 10th from February 18 to March 10. Almost 18 lakh students had appeared for the MP 10th and 12th board exams.

Uttar Pradesh board: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) completed the 10th, 12th board exams on April 13. The evaluation work began on April 20. The UP board result is likely to be released in the last week of May or the first week of June at upmsp.edu.in. A total of 51,92 689 candidates had registered for the 10th and 12th exams out of which 27,81,654 students registered for the 10th and 24,11,350 for the 12th exam.

Chhattisgarh board: The exam is over and the evaluation process has already been started. The results will likely be released between May 10-15 at results.cgg.nic.in. Only 40 copies are being sent to the teachers for evaluation per day to ensure fair evaluation. An evaluation center has been set up at JN Pandey School, Raipur, where every morning teachers are called in for checking the copies. The evaluation officer has said that till now 25 to 30 per cent of 10th and 35 to 40 per cent of class 12th board copies have been evaluated. “Efforts are being made to complete the evaluation of class 12th board copies first," he added.

Rajasthan board: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) took the board exams on March 24. Around 11-12 lakh students had registered to appear for class 10 board exams while 9-10 lakh for class 12. The results will likely be released in May, however, there has been no confirmation yet.

Last year, the Rajasthan Board announced the results of class 10 in the last week of July. There was a lot of delay in the declaration of the result due to COVID-19. Out of the total, 80.63 per cent of students passed the RBSE class 10 exam. For class 12, the pass percentage of students from the science stream was 91.96 per cent and 94.49 per cent for the commerce stream while 90.70 per cent of students passed from the arts stream.

Telangana board: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the first year Inter exams 2022 from May 6 to May 23 and second-year exams from May 7 to 24. Earlier these exams were scheduled to be held in April but later postponed. The board has not given any date of the declaration of exam results.

Karnataka board: The Karnataka PUC II or class 12 board exams begins tomorrow, April 22. It will end on May 18. The state board had divided the exams into two semesters this year. The results could be released within two months of the exam, however, no date has been confirmed.

Maharashtra board: The class 10, 12 board exams are over in the state. As per the schedule, the SSC exams were held from March 15 to April 4 and the HSC from March 4 to March 30. The exam will be held in two shifts — from 10:30 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The MSBSHSE SSC results could be released by June, although the exact is not known yet.

