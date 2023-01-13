From Uttar Pradesh to Haryana, Know When Will Schools Reopen in Your State

Due to severe cold and cold wave in North India, schools were closed and even the opening time of many schools was changed. Students from primary schools were given winter vacation leave. Now with the improvement in the temperature, schools are going to open from Monday, January 16 in many states.

However, before sending children to school, parents should know when exactly the schools will be reopening in their state. Check out the state-wise status of school reopening in the country.

Uttar Pradesh – In Uttar Pradesh, winter vacation was announced till January 14 in many districts including Mainpuri, Lucknow, and Varanasi. Schools will remain closed on January 15 due to Sunday. Schools will open here from Monday, January 16.

New Delhi – Due to severe cold in Delhi, schools up to class 8th were closed till January 15. Schools will open for all children from January 16.

Bihar – Classes from 9th to 12th were being conducted in Bihar. Now schools will be opened for all classes from Monday, January 16.

Uttarakhand – Schools will open in Uttarakhand from January 16. Due to the closure of the school in the state, the pre-board examinations have also shifted further.

Punjab – Schools were closed in Punjab till 14 January, which will be opened from 16 January.

Jharkhand – All schools in Jharkhand, from KG to std 5 were closed till 14th January due to the cold wave. Regular classes are to resume from 16th January.

Haryana – The Haryana directorate of school education has issued a notification and declared winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2023 in all government and private schools of the state. Schools will be reopened in the state from January 16.

Rajasthan – Rajasthan schools in Jaipur and other cities are also closed till January 14 and will reopen on January 16.

