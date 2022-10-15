From Web Development to Data Science, Know In Demand IT Internships to Apply for

Internships are essential to gain relevant skills and become job ready. Nowadays, receiving a degree from a college is not enough to land a good job. Your CV must show your skills, additional efforts during the course and knowledge about the industry. The rapid technological advancements in the IT sector with the emergence of new technologies have raised the demand for qualified and talented IT professionals.

From webs development to data science, there are great opportunities for students interested in Information and Technology (IT). Here are some of the top IT profiles for which recruiters are hiring interns:

Web Development

Web development is one of the most sought-after career paths. It is the right fit for new programmers. Web developers create and maintain websites. Different web developers contribute to different stages of web development. There are three types of web developers – front-end, back-end, and full stack. There is something for everyone, from a design enthusiast to programming experts.

In order to get hired as an intern in web development, you will need to have skills like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and PHP among other web development skills based on the employer’s requirement. As a web development intern, you will learn to optimize a website’s speed and efficiency by developing applications, managing servers, and handling databases. Lastly, a full-stack developer will know front and back-end development to create a complete website.

It is also a well-paying job as the demand for the role will continue to rise. Like any other role, the salary of a web developer varies according to the position, experience, and location. Web developers get Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 8.63 lakh for seasoned professionals.

Mobile App Development

About two-thirds of the world’s population use mobile devices for everything from buying groceries and medicines to booking a ride, shopping, designing, playing video games, and so on. The heavy reliance on mobile apps has led to an increase in the need for mobile app developers. As somebody interested in mobile apps, many startups offer great learning opportunities. The salary for mobile application developers in India begins from Rs 1.8 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.3 lakh, with an average annual salary of Rs 5 lakh.

Product Management

As a product manager, you are responsible for creating a user-friendly product. It involves managing and improving existing products and launching new products. Product managers are responsible for everything from ideation and development to the launch of the product. You will need excellent communication skills to be able to interact with different departments like design, engineering, and business. As an aspiring product manager, you can learn vital skills like time management, collaboration, user testing, product research, data analysis, and documentation. In India, product managers can get between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 35 lakh, with an average annual salary of Rs 16.3 lakh.

Software Testing

A software testing professional’s job is to ensure that a program meets the requirements and produces desired results. You have to identify bugs in the software. For this career path, you need good analytical skills, communication skills, time management, and knowledge of database management, SQL, and test management tools. As a software tester, you will understand requirement documents, create test cases, execute test cases, report, and re-test bugs, and attend review meetings and other team-building activities. A software tester in India gets between Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh with an average annual salary of Rs 3.8 lakh.

Data Science

Data Science is an umbrella term for everything related to data like data analytics, machine learning, data mining, big data, etc. It involves using data to draw insights and trends to create an intelligent system, predictive models, prototypes, algorithms, etc. As a data scientist, you need to know programming languages like Python, Java, and R. You need to know MS Excel, statistics, structured thinking, etc. The salary of a data scientist in India ranges from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 25.3 lakh, with an average annual salary of Rs 10.5 lakh.

— Authored by Sarvesh Agrawal is the Founder and CEO of Internshala

