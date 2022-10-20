Front-End, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, DevOps Highest Paying Tech Sectors in India: Survey

Amid a rise of jobs in the technology sector, frontend, data science, artificial intelligence and DevOps are the highest paying tech sectors in India, revealed Instahyre’s State of Tech Talent Report 2022. Streaming and OTT platforms pay the highest salaries for senior frontend talent (10+ years experience), followed by internet-based product companies for mid-level (6-10 years experience), and the food tech sector for junior level (2-5 years experience), it added.

E-commerce brands pay the highest senior-level salaries for backend tech, fintech pays most for data scientists, and quick commerce brands try to attract the best app development and management senior talent with the highest salaries, the survey added.

The report also revealed python dominates data science, winning in popularity with 75 per cent of India’s data scientists specializing in it. Among app developers, Android leads with 48 per cent, which is 2x more popular than iOS (24 per cent). Furthermore, react (24 per cent) is the most popular frontend framework, whereas HTML and CSS (31 per cent) are the most popular frontend languages among young tech talent in India.

The report also added Bangalore is the top city where tech candidates are located. It also reveals that remote and hybrid work has led to an increase in talent in tier II and III cities. What this means for tech recruiters and talent acquisition specialists is that cities like Pune, Indore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh are excellent sources of tech talent, especially for newer tech roles in AI and app development. Given the rise in remote working, recruiters can leverage these sources.

Despite the rise in female talent on the whole, there is still a wide gender diversity gap in tech talent. The overall ratio is 25:75 females to males, on average. Backend developers face the widest gender diversity gap in Indian talent, witnessing a 17:83 ratio. On the other end of the gender divide, Quality Analysis has the narrowest gap, with 42 per cent female profiles. Tech recruitment has a long way to go to close these gaps, the survey stated.

Stats state that there is a huge 20 per cent demand-supply gap for tech talent in India which can grow 3x by 2026. The Report recommends that the Indian tech industry needs to encourage upskilling and reskilling among existing tech talent in the short term, and collaborate with educational institutions to upgrade the tech syllabi to create job-ready Indian tech talent in the long term.

The fourth industrial revolution is happening. Tech talent trends show that new technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, blockchain technology, and metaverse development are growing at an unprecedented rate. This is true for both: candidates and recruiters and talent acquisition leaders, across business verticals. As technology pervades businesses, new roles and specializations such as Web 3.0, cyber security and quality assurance, gaming developers, AR and VR platform integration coders, and computer vision technologists are poised to storm India’s tech talent recruitment strategies.

