The Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad is the only Indian institute to find a place in the top 50 of the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2023. The prestigious B-school has also been ranked 39th globally and sixth in Asia. The postgraduate courses offered by ISB have been adjudged the best in India.

In the research category, ISB is ranked first in India and 61st globally. “ISB’s consistent ranking as the top B-School in India in the FT Global MBA ranking bears testimony to its constant endeavour to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas," Deputy Dean-Academic Programmes Ramabhadran Thirumalai said.

Further commenting on the ranking, he stated that it also points to how well our alumni are doing in their careers after graduating from the school.

For this year’s ranking, alumni from the post-graduate program class of 2019 were surveyed on a multitude of criteria. The overall ranking witnessed ISB perform well on factors like Number 2 in salary percentage increase, 12th in the alumni network, 28th in career progress, and 29th in career services.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad finds its place at 51st spot followed by IIM Bangalore at 52 position globally in on FT Global MBA Ranking 2023.

The other recognised Indian business schools of the country that are also in the top 100 list include IIM Calcutta at 76, IIM Indore at 89 and IIM Lucknow at 90.

Of the leading tier of 18 of the 100 B-schools ranked this year, 13 are in the United States, which includes Harvard, Stanford, and Berkeley. Two other top-tier schools are in France namely INSEAD, placed second, and HEC Paris. There is one school that stands third – Iese, which is in Spain; one, SDA Bocconi is in Italy, and London Business School is in the United Kingdom.

As per the ranking records, Master of Business Administration (MBA) colleges in India have a high percentage increase in alumni pay, with the Indian School of Business reporting a 205 per cent increase in pay compared to 117 per cent and 131 per cent increases at Harvard and Stanford.

