Fulfilling Election Promise, Punjab Cabinet Approves 26,000 Jobs in Govt Departments

The Punjab government on Monday approved hiring at 26,000 posts in different government departments. The move come months after the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised of filling 25,000 vacancies in various departments after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state in March.

The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the decision after cabinet meeting on Monday. Following this, the minister shared the information on Twitter. Mann said the Cabinet also gave its nod to the roll-out of a doorstep ration delivery scheme. “Approval granted to recruitment at 26,454 posts in different departments," he tweeted in Hindi.

During the Punjab elections, Mann had said that the process of advertisement and notification for these jobs would be initiated within a month, he said. “In the coming days, we will also fulfill our rest of the guarantees (poll promises)," he added.

He also had said that 10,000 jobs will be given in the Punjab Police and the rest in various other departments, boards and corporations. He said the jobs will be given on merit. There will be no discrimination, no “sifarish" (recommendation) and no bribe, he added.

Meanwhile, last month the Punjab government also announced that it will recruit 10,500 teachers soon to fill the shortage of teaching staff. The announcement was made by the education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who said that the AAP government’s commitment to strengthen the education system in the state.

