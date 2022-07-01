Future Doctors, NEET Aspirants Protest on Doctor's Day, Know Their Demands

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is scheduled to be held in a few weeks. The future doctors and the NEET aspirants are in a state of bewilderment as they are left with little preparation time for the medical entrance exam. The aspirants have also planned a candlelight protest tonight demanding the postponement of NEET 2022 on the occasion of Doctor’s Day.

As per the candidates, the CUET, and JEE Main are falling around the same time, which makes exam preparations difficult. Further, the ones who could not make it through the NEET 2021 counseling say it ended late thus leaving them only a few months to prepare for the exam, which is held once a year. The students have also taken to various social media platforms to put forth their demands. Aspirants of NEET 2022 have now taken to Twitter with the hashtag #RemoveDharmendraPradhan.

“If #NEET is not postponed then remember Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP, Narendra Modi, I am not going to give a single vote for BJP in my life," wrote one of the Twitter users. While another wrote “Today is doctor’s day. Be united and request for postponement to the government they might listen…#MODIJIextendNEETUG #postponeneetug2022," while sharing about the candle march to be held today at 7:30 pm at India Gate.

The students have been demanding postponement of around 40-60 days. They have highlighted that since the academic year doesn’t begin until next year February, a delay of the exam would not affect the new session. Instead if reserving six months for the counselling, it be delayed. Earlier, over 10,000 aspirants had written to the National Testing Agency (NTA) stating their demands. They wrote that CUET for admissions into UG courses offered by various central universities including DU, JNU is slated to be held in July as well.

