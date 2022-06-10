Future of India Depends on Providing Better Education to Youth: President Kovind During IIM Jammu Convocation

“The future of India depends on providing better education to the youth," said President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday while addressing the fifth annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management )IIM) Jammu. He said that education is the greatest enabler.

“The future of our country depends on good education of our young population. Institutes like IIM Jammu are nurturing our youth. These talented young people are going to build the India of the future. They are going to make the lives of the people, better, and the country, stronger," said the president.

Talking about National Education Policy (NEP) he said, “We know, the National Education Policy seeks to position India as a ‘Knowledge Hub’ in today’s knowledge economy. It seeks to make our youth equipped for the world of 21st century while preserving our ancient values which remain relevant even today. For India to become a global knowledge hub, our institutes of learning have to be globally comparable."

He was happy to note that the number of Indian institutions in the global ranking is gradually increasing. The President added that aided by convergence of technologies and opportunities, many start-ups have become very successful and are being described as the emerging mainstay of the Indian economy.

The mindset of being a job-giver and not a job-seeker among the youth of India is one of the key factors in our country having one of the best start-up ecosystems in the world, he added. The president noted that IIM Jammu, in collaboration with DICCI and CII, is going to set up a special diversity cell for helping potential entrepreneurs from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

The president advised students to remain quick learners and re-learners throughout their life. He said that the role of fast paced technological changes is going to be disruptive. “The shelf life of technologies is getting shorter. Therefore, the shelf life of management and leadership styles is also going to be shorter. To deal with such a scenario, they have to move from the mindset of ‘utilising the known’ to the approach of ‘exploring the unknown’. They have to move beyond their comfort zones to the areas of uncertainty. They have to convert challenges into opportunities. They have to be ‘pro-changers’ and yet be sensitise to ‘no-changers’ for converting them as supporters of change. They have to look at tomorrow while learning from yesterday," he said.

He advised them to keep an open mind, an open heart and a strong will. He said that a really good entrepreneur, good manager or a good business leader is one who believes in doing well by doing good. “Excellence and ethics go together."

