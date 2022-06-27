FYJC Admission Process Delayed by Another Week, Seat Intake yet to be Finalised

The admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) have been delayed as the authorities are still working on finalising the seat intake for the 2022–23 academic session. The admissions are expected to begin next week now. The officials have also informed the admission process of FYJC might see a delay as the authorities are updating the class 10 marks for SSC students on the website.

An official at the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) has told Hindustan Times, “Some new applications for junior colleges reached us recently, so we are in the process of finalising their approvals. Once that is done, we will release the seat intake, as well as print the admission booklets for students." As the first-year junior college admissions are directly dependent on the class 10 marks, the examination department is working on uploading the marks online.

The students applying for the FYJC exams need to fill out a two-part form for successful registration. While in part one, they just need to give their basic details such as name, age, address, and so on, in the second part of the form, they need to fill in their educational details. The first form filling process has been done by students but due to the delay in the class 10 marks uploading, many students have been unable to fill the second part. The second form requires the students to fill in their class 10 marks and their preferred colleges in which they want to seek admission.

Advertisement

This year, the class 10 results were announced on June 17 for the state board exams. However, many school education boards held their exams in May and June due to which the delay has occurred. Now, the officials are planning to give full clarity on the admissions by next week as the admission process can’t be held up further for the students.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.