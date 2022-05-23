FYJC Admissions 202 at 11thadmission.org.in, Know How to Get Admission in Junior Colleges

The process of First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11admissions is all set to begin. The admission process which was supposed to start last week on May 17, got deferred and is now going to begin from today, May 23. The admission process is going to be for Mumbai Metropolitan Region & areas within municipal corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati and Nashik.

From today a mock admission round will start, after which the first stage of form-filling will be opened for candidates. Those who are interested and want to apply for the admissions should also know that the link for mock registrations will be activated on the website at 11thadmission.org.in

The announcement about the mock admissions was made by State’s School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad. The mister posted on her tweeter saying,

The mock admission process will give an idea to the candidates about the registration process. As per media reports, an official said, “We could not stick to the original schedule because board exams for other school boards were still on. The mock process, therefore, had to be delayed by a couple of weeks," as reported by Republic.

While filling the admission form candidates must remember that the form will be of two parts. In the first part of the application form, students will have to fill in information like name, age, board details, etc. In the second part, candidates will have to submit Class 10 board exam marks and choose the list of junior colleges of their preference.

Last year, a total of 59,250 seats were on offer for which 39368 students applied and 34,834 students were admitted. As many as 88.48 per cent of students will be admitted. this year this number will likely increase.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 in the second week of June 2022 on its official website at www.mahahsscboard.in and on Maharashtra Result Portal at www.mahresult.nic.in.The result is likely going to be out on June 10.

The Maharashtra board las year declared the class 10 or SSC results on July 16. The results were prepared on the basis of class 9 final marks and 10 internal assessments each bearing 50 per cent weight. The class 10 marks were further be divided into 30 marks for the year-long internal assessments and 20 marks for practicals.

